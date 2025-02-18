DigiFT Collaborates with Invesco on Tokenized Solution

1. DigiFT is collaborating with Invesco to offer a tokenized solution for accredited and institutional investors on DigiFT Singapore's platform to get access to one of Invesco's private credit strategies.

2. It is the first and only token out of Singapore with daily trading that offers access to a private credit strategy.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- DigiFT, a licensed on-chain exchange in Singapore is delighted to announce that the platform will offer a DigiFT token which will invest in Invesco's private credit strategies.

DigiFT's tokens will be available to accredited and institutional investors via DigiFT and accepts subscriptions and redemptions in fiat currencies like USD, and stablecoins like USDC and USDT. The strategy targets to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital, by investing primarily in senior secured loans to companies with stable operating profiles, dependable cash flow generation and strong asset coverage.

According to RWA.xyz, private credit is the most popular alternative asset class, accounting for 68% of tokenized real-world assets, outpacing even tokenized US Treasury Securities like T-Bills. This trend could continue as US Treasury rates are expected to come down from recent highs.

As RWAs continue to grow in popularity, DigiFT aims to be the preferred partner to leading institutional players. DigiFT was also recently appointed as an authorized distribution partner for another global asset manager in launching their first tokenized money market fund.

"We believe that working with the best teams, to bring the best in-class assets on-chain is more important than being the first to market. To bring truly institutional-grade assets on-chain requires nothing less than having the best partners in the business like Invesco," said Henry Zhang, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of DigiFT.

"On the back of rapid developments in distributed ledger technology, fund tokenization is one of the most remarkable trends. Many advantages of this innovation are finding a new home in the asset management space, transforming the industry. We are excited that an innovative platform like DigiFT is offering this solution, opening up more investment opportunities for investors," said Noelle Lim, Invesco's CEO of Singapore and Head of Private Banks, Asia ex Japan.



DigiFT has also partnered with custodians like Copper, Komainu, Rakkar, and Zodia to provide seamless access to its tokenized RWAs for Web3 asset managers and owners such as hedge funds, buy-side trading firms, and DAO treasury managers.



DigiFT is actively seeking to partner with more issuers, DeFi protocols, dApps, and other Web3 protocols to enable users across different blockchains to access institutional-grade RWA yields on-chain.

About DigiFT ( www.digift.sg )

DigiFT is the first regulatory-compliant exchange for on-chain real-world assets to be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognised Market Operator and Capital Markets Services provider. DigiFT enables asset owners, particularly financial institutions, to issue blockchain-based security tokens that investors can trade with continuous liquidity using an Automated Market Maker (AMM).

About Invesco

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com .

Disclaimer: DigiFT and/or its subsidiaries endeavour to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided, but do not guarantee its accuracy and reliability and accept no liability (whether in tort or contract or otherwise) for any loss or damage arising from any inaccuracy or omission or from any decision, action or non-action based on or in reliance upon information contained on this article. Before making any investment decision, please seek independent legal and financial advice.

