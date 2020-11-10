Digi International Unveils Industrial-Grade Digi IX10 Router

Reliable, secure, rugged, and cost-effective Digi IX10 provides right-sized connectivity for industrial infrastructure, critical assets, and unattended retail applications

HOPKINS, Minn., Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today launched the Digi IX10 industrial router. The newest addition to the Digi IX industrial cellular router family is purpose-built to provide cost-effective, rightsized connectivity in industrial infrastructure environments, including: digital signage, critical asset monitoring, and unattended retail applications.

The Digi IX10 offers a comprehensive feature set with advanced manageability, security, reliability and network intelligence in a rugged form factor for remote assets located in geographically dispersed locations and harsh industrial environments.

The router fully integrates with Digi Remote Manager, Digi's acclaimed device management cloud platform that unlocks the full potential of IoT solutions. Remote Manager adds visibility into mission-critical assets along with group configuration, monitoring, and control of thousands of devices through a single console or integration into enterprise systems through available APIs. In addition, the IX10 provides in-depth traffic analysis and bandwidth monitoring through NetFlow, while enhancing device security and identity and data privacy through Digi TrustFence®, Digi's built-in security framework.

The Digi IX10 features global LTE Category 4 connectivity in a single SKU reducing the need for customers to maintain regional variants. The IX10 will support RS-232/485 for out-of-band (OOB) management scenarios, as well as Modbus for use within industrial settings such as utility meters and reclosers, oilfield applications, and industrial automation. Through dual SIM slots and Digi SureLink®, the IX10 provides reliable cellular connections with fast failover to maintain uptime via multiple cellular carriers.

"Industrial and distributed IoT applications are a core focus for Digi," said Randall Kerr, Director of Product Management at Digi International. "The IX10 extends our commitment to providing best-in-class capabilities matching specific customer needs. With the IX product family, we can respond to a broad range of industrial IoT network challenges while ensuring reliability, security, and manageability."

This product debut comes on the heels of the Digi IX20 launch, demonstrating Digi's commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of products and solutions that matches user needs and addresses highly complex connectivity challenges. Digi's family of routers supports numerous industries, including industrial settings, transportation, traffic management, and emergency response.

The Digi IX10 is available now in the U.S., Canada, Europe (and countries that honor CE), Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Colombia. Certifications are ongoing for Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, and Malaysia, and are expected to be finalized by mid-next year.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

