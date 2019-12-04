Digi Expands its SOM Portfolio with the Introduction of Digi ConnectCore 8M Nano

Highly integrated SOM platform based on NXP® i.MX 8M Nano lowers cost, reduces risk and accelerates time-to-market for advanced IoT applications

HOPKINS, Minn., Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the expansion of its successful ConnectCore® family of products with the introduction of the Digi ConnectCore® 8M Nano System on Module (SOM).

Digi International was selected by NXP as an Early Access Partner for NXP's latest i.MX 8M Nano applications processor featuring scalable, power-efficient Arm® Cortex-®A53 and Cortex-M7 cores with advanced connectivity and multimedia capabilities used in the Digi ConnectCore® 8M Nano SOM.

This highly integrated, cost-effective SOM platform features pre-certified wireless connectivity, an integrated device security framework, remote management, cloud integration and a complete Linux software platform based on Yocto Project™. Digi ConnectCore simplifies embedded product development, enabling product manufacturers to focus on their core competency and get to market 12 to 18 months faster with 50 percent lower development cost and lower risk than discrete designs.

Digi ConnectCore 8M Nano strikes an optimal balance of performance, power, and cost, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial and medical products and applications including Internet of Things (IoT), human-machine interface (HMI), equipment monitoring, audio/voice, edge computing and machine learning (e.g. anomaly detection).

Unique Digi features include:

Digi Embedded Yocto – an open-source, production-ready Linux distribution with fully tested and maintained BSPs and APIX software extensions for security, power management and wireless connectivity

Pre-certified wireless connectivity (dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5 and Gigabit Ethernet)

Digi TrustFence® – an integrated, tested and complete device security framework that simplifies building secure connected products

Digi Microcontroller Assist™ (MCA) – an on-board subsystem that assists with advanced power management, security, peripheral support and system reliability operations

Digi SMTplus® – a compact, low-profile, mounting technology that eliminates board-to-board connector cost and improves performance, reliability and physical security

Digi Remote Manager® (DRM) – cloud-based device management capabilities including policy-based firmware updates, configuration management and device health monitoring

Digi XBee® software integration – enables a broad range of wireless connectivity options with Digi's family of pre-certified modules including short-range (802.15.4 / Zigbee), long-range (868/900 MHz) and cellular (LTE Cat-1, LTE-M, NB-IoT)

This newest addition to the ConnectCore i.MX family enhances an already robust SOM portfolio, offering product developers more choice and enabling organizations to standardize on a common platform to address wide ranging product requirements.

"Through our work with NXP, we are expanding our ConnectCore family to deliver on our promise of 'hardware enabled, software defined' connectivity solutions," said Mark Tekippe, Director of Product Management, Digi International. "NXP's advancements in i.MX applications processor technology and commitment to product longevity enable us to deliver future-proof solutions that meet both technical and business needs of our industrial and medical customers."

"We chose Digi as an early access partner because they have a strong track record bringing i.MX-based SOMs to market that reduce customer risk and accelerate product development cycles," said Robert Thompson, Director i.MX Ecosystem Management. "Digi has taken the best of the NXP i.MX 8M Nano and added critical elements such as its software enhancements, security framework and a wide range of wireless connectivity options. These enhancements are exactly what OEM customers need and expect."

Availability

Initial Digi ConnectCore 8M Nano development kits and software will be available through global distribution partners in February 2020.

For more information, please visit: Digi ConnectCore 8M Nano

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

