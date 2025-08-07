Diamonds Direct® Entered into Canadian Licensing Agreement

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - As previously announced by Birks Group Inc. ("Birks") in connection with its acquisition of the European Boutique business, Canadian brand Diamonds Direct® has entered into a licensing agreement with Birks for the operation of the brand in the Greater Toronto Area through brick-and-mortar showrooms and nationally through the brand's e-commerce platform www.DiamondsDirect.ca.

Jordan Sutkiewicz and Michelle Ceresney (co-CEOs of Diamonds Direct®) commented: "The licensing agreement with Birks is an exciting milestone for Diamonds Direct®. We have laid the foundation for the successful operation of the brand with an experienced Canadian retail partner. As part of our global growth initiative, we are evaluating additional licensing opportunities for Diamonds Direct® in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Asia and Europe, as well as for Watches Direct® in the United States."

The licensing agreement follows the opening of storefronts for Diamonds Direct® at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga and CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke, as well as a new Watches Direct® concept at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto. Diamonds Direct® has also recently launched its proprietary engagement ring line that will showcase hundreds of new ring styles in-store and online at www.DiamondsDirect.ca and www.DiamondsDirect.uk.

About Diamonds Direct®

Diamonds Direct® is a proudly Canadian brand dedicated to providing a refreshingly transparent diamond buying experience. Diamonds Direct® offers both natural and lab-grown diamonds, as well as hundreds of engagement rings to choose from inside brick-and-mortar showrooms, and online through www.DiamondsDirect.ca. Diamonds Direct®, along with Watches Direct® (www.WatchesDirect.com), Jewellery Direct® and Gold Direct® are registered trademarks of Diamonds Direct Incorporated. To learn more, visit www.DiamondsDirect.org.

