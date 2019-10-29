Diamond Fields Announces Approval of EIA at Beravina

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following its announcement of 18 October 2019, the Madagascan Office National pour l'Environnement has approved the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for TMH Acquisition Co's planned drill program at the Company's Beravina Zircon Project ("Beravina").

Following approval of the EIA the Company has received authorization from local authorities in the Beravina area to commence work. Equipment mobilization is expected to begin shortly and the Company will update the market upon the commencement of drilling.

Notes to Editors:

DFR is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. In Madagascar, DFR is developing the Beravina Project in cooperation with Denham Mining Fund LP. Beravina is an advanced high-grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and near a state road. DFR acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016. In Namibia, International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited is undertaking an initial six month (non-continuous) offshore diamond mining program on DFR's ML 111 licence area. The ML 111 concession has a ten-year mining licence, effective until 4 December 2025, and lies within Luderitz Bay between Diaz Point in the south and Marshall Rocks in the north and at depths of 15 to 70 metres.

