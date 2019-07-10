Diamond Estates to Report Fourth Quarter F2019 Financial Results on July 29th, 2019

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. ("Diamond Estates" or "the Company") (DWS-TSX Venture) today announced that it will report its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and 12-month financial results prior to the opening of markets on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Murray Souter, CEO, and Paul Dowdall, CFO, will host a conference call for the investment community on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The call-in numbers for participants are (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546. In addition, the call will be webcast live at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2047778/8A3F3E2D49E7390A82BCC66FC3C6188B

A replay of the call will be available until Monday, August 5, 2019. To access the replay, dial (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (Passcode: 312412 #). A transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high quality wines and a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates three wineries, two in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well‑known brand names as 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, Seasons and Backyard Vineyards. Through its wholly‑owned subsidiary, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Josh wines from California, Fat Bastard and Andre Lurton wines from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Anciano wines from Spain, Blue Nun wines from Germany, Francois Lurton wines from France and Argentina, Waterloo Brewing and Amsterdam Brewery, both from Canada, Landshark Lager from the USA, Marston's beers from England, Social Lite vodka sodas from Canada, Malfy Gin from Italy, Edinburgh Gin from Scotland, Ian MacLeod and Glengoyne scotches from Scotland, Barcelo Rum from the Dominican Republic and Tequila Rose Liqueur from McCormick Distilling in the USA.

