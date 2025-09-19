Diamond and Diamond Condemns Systemic Failures Protecting Sexual Predators at Canadian Educational Institutions

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Diamond and Diamond Lawyers, a national firm that has represented survivors of sexual assault across Canada, is raising urgent concern after charges were laid against a former swim instructor at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre, also known as the Waterville youth facility. The accused, Donald Douglas Williams, faces 66 sex related charges.

This case is not isolated. Police reported incidents of sexual assault in Canada have risen in recent years and advocates continue to warn that sexual violence remains massively underreported. Many survivors do not come forward because they fear not being believed, retaliation or institutional retaliation.

"Survivors should not carry the burden of shame while the systems that were supposed to protect them protect their abusers instead," said Darryl Singer of Diamond and Diamond. "Diamond and Diamond will be pursuing claims on behalf of survivors to hold accountable both individuals and institutions that failed in their duty of care."

There are existing programs intended to help survivors, but coverage and capacity vary by province and region. These include:

Sexual assault centres and crisis lines provide free, confidential counselling, safety planning and referrals. Examples include the Avalon Sexual Assault Centre in Nova Scotia and many local rape crisis centres across Canada

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE programs provide medical care and forensic evidence collection for people who have experienced recent sexual assault

Provincial victim services and legal advice programs help survivors navigate reporting options, access counselling, and obtain legal information

Diamond and Diamond is calling for concrete, fundable actions. Specifically we urge:

Increased and sustained funding for sexual assault centres, SANE programs and victim services so survivors have immediate access to trauma informed care. Evidence shows these services are essential but under resourced. Independent, external oversight and mandatory, transparent reporting for allegations that involve institutions. Mandatory trauma informed training for staff who work with youth and students, including coaches, instructors and correctional staff, along with robust hiring checks and ongoing supervision. Clear, safe reporting pathways that protect confidentiality and reduce retaliation.

We are demanding system level reform that includes:

Standardized national protocols for handling allegations in educational and correctional settings that prioritize survivor safety and independent investigation

Dedicated funding envelopes for community based sexual assault services and SANE coverage to eliminate geographic gaps

Mandatory public reporting by institutions on allegations, investigations and outcomes while protecting survivor privacy

Expansion of free independent legal advice programs for survivors

Diamond and Diamond will continue to advocate for survivors and press for systemic change until meaningful accountability is achieved.

