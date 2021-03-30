Dialogue Virtually Opens The Market
Mar 30, 2021, 11:52 ET
TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer, Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue" or the "Company") (TSX: CARE), and members of his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, and Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through their team of health professionals, they serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all wellness programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. https://www.dialogue.co/en/
