Dialogue Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer, Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue" or the "Company") (TSX: CARE), and members of his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, and Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Dialogue to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CARE)
Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through their team of health professionals, they serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all wellness programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. https://www.dialogue.co/en/

