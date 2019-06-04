Diageo World Class Canada Announces Jeff Savage as Bartender of the Year 2019

After a series of competitive regional challenges from across the country, 10 immensely talented bartenders were shortlisted to battle it out for the winning title in the WORLD CLASS CANADA National Finals from June 2 nd -4 th , 2019 in Whistler, British Columbia. All candidates were judged on their bartending and hosting techniques by previous WORLD CLASS CANADA winners, including Chris Enns, Kaitlyn Stewart, Shane Mulvany, Lauren Mote and Grant Sceney.

After the final round of fierce competition, WORLD CLASS CANADA crowned Jeff Savage from Vancouver, British Columbia as its Bartender of the Year 2019. Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Jeff is currently the Head Bartender at Botanist Bar in Vancouver.

"Winning World Class Canada Bartender of the Year is such an incredible honour and surreal experience I'll never forget," said Jeff Savage, WORLD CLASS CANADA Bartender of the Year 2019. "Competing at World Class has allowed me to engage with some of the most talented bartenders in Canada, and I am incredibly humbled to represent our country at the Global Finals in the Netherlands and Scotland."

Jeff Savage will compete against top bartenders from across the globe from September 21-26, 2019 at the WORLD CLASS Global Finals in Amsterdam, Netherlands before moving on to Scotland's Isle of Skye and finally Glasgow where he will create cocktails with luxury spirits, such as Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky, Tanqueray No. Ten Gin, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio Tequila, Ketel One Vodka and more. Jeff will be contending for the highly regarded title of WORLD CLASS Global Bartender of the Year 2019.

Since 2009, over 325,000 bartenders across 60 countries have brought their passion, culture, flavour and personal stories to the world through the World Class program.

"Year after year, we continue to witness an impressive degree of creativity and innovation from talented bartenders across the country who are transforming fine drinking and cocktail culture in Canada," said Michael Armistead, WORLD CLASS CANADA lead with Diageo Canada. "As one of the most prestigious bartending contests in the world, WORLD CLASS continues its mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. We're excited for Jeff Savage as he prepares for the Global Final in the Netherlands and Scotland and represents Canada."

When experimenting with your own mixology skills or enjoying award-winning cocktails from your favourite local bartender, WORLD CLASS CANADA reminds you to drink responsibly.

For additional information about the program and for details on the upcoming global competition, follow @WorldClassCa on Twitter, @WorldClassCanada on Instagram, use the hashtag #WorldClass and visit Facebook.com/WorldClassCanada.

Interview opportunities with Jeff Savage are available.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Diageo WORLD CLASS

Diageo WORLD CLASS is transforming fine drinking experiences and cocktail culture around the world and in the home. The industry's largest, most credible investment in the luxury on trade, it discovers the next generation of bartending talent who set the latest mixology trends and bring these to the best bars worldwide. At the core is an outstanding, global training program and internationally recognized platform that elevates the craft of the bartender and builds careers in the industry culminating in an annual luxury landmark week where the Diageo WORLD CLASS Bartender of the Year is announced. Launched in 2009, over 300,000 bartenders have been inspired and educated in the craft of mixology using the finest spirits in the Diageo Reserve collection. A partnership and collaboration with gurus, media, partners and owners, Diageo WORLD CLASS is widely recognized as a mark of sophistication and distinction of international fine drinking culture by bartenders and customers alike.

SOURCE Diageo Canada

For further information: Chris Dionne, North Strategic (for Diageo Canada), 416-500-3802, chris.dionne@northstrategic.com