DFR Gold Inc. - Posting of Annual General Meeting Notice and Information Circular

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM'), including the Information Circular and proxy forms have been posted to shareholders. Copies have also been posted on the Company's website: https://dfrgold.com/investors/.

The Annual Meeting of the Company will be held at 6th Floor, 100 Liverpool Street, London EC2M 2AT, United Kingdom on Thursday 22 June at 4:00pm London time and 8:00am Vancouver time.

DFR will also release its Financial Results and MD&A for the three-months ended 31 March 2023 on 30 May 2023.

DFR GOLD INC.

John McGloin, CEO and President

Contact: [email protected]

About DFR Gold Inc.

DFR Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa and holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades gold project in Burkina Faso. DFR Gold also owns the Beravina project, an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the western Madagascar.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

For more information on DFR Gold please visit the Company's website at: www.dfrgold.com or contact: Michael Oke/Andy Mills: +44 20 7321 0000, Aura Financial LLP: www.aura-financial.com