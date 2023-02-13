DFR Gold Inc. Announces 10,000 metre Resource Expansion Drilling programme at Cascades Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a 10,000 metre drilling program (the "Drilling Program") on the Cascades Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Drilling Program represents the first part of a longer-term plan to systematically test exploration targets that have now been identified within the mineralised corridor at the Cascades Project.

The Drilling Programme will be in two phases. The first 5,000 metres target extensions to the current resources and several new targets:

Figure 1 Details of the current drilling campaign at the Cascades Project, Burkina Faso (CNW Group/DFR Gold Inc. (formerly Diamond Fields Resources Inc.))

Two newly defined targets immediately north and southwest of the Daramandougou resource pit shell respectively;

Step-out drilling on the TT13 target, a significant new gold zone identified during 2022; and

First-pass drilling on several other of the newly delineated targets in the Wuo Land 2 licence area.

Phase two will be a results-driven follow-on programme targeting the highest priority results from the first phase.

The Cascades Project comprises two exploration license areas, Wuo Land and Wuo Land 2 in the Comoé province of southern Burkina Faso. Moydow Holdings, the Company's subsidiary, completed 4,739 metres of reverse circulation drilling between May and August 2021 in a program designed to validate the historical High River Gold Mines Limited ("High River") and Taurus Gold Limited ("Taurus") drilling databases. This allowed DFR to prepare a maiden mineral resource estimate on the property in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 – "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101") (see DFR announcement dated 25 October 2021):

Indicated mineral resource estimate*: 5.41Mt @ 1.52g/t Au (264,000oz)

Inferred mineral resource estimate*: 6.93Mt @ 1.67g/t Au (371,000oz)

A subsequent 4,975 reverse circulation drilling program, executed by DFR during 2022 (see DFR announcement dated 6 September 2022), demonstrated the potential for increasing the resource estimate at Wuo Ne and Daramandougou targets in addition to a new discovery at TT13, a newly identified target some 6km southeast of the Wuo Ne resource areas.

Field exploration to date during the 2022-2023 dry season has concentrated on delineating and prioritising a number of newly discovered targets and progressing them to drill ready status

Cascades Project exploration

The Cascades Project lies in the Banfora Birimian Greenstone Belt, one of the three major mineralized belts in western Burkina Faso. Gold mineralization at the Cascades Project is spatially associated with sulfides and quartz sericite alteration. Following the addition of the Wuo Land 2 license to the project in early-2022 (see DFR's announcement dated March 11, 2022) an extensive mapping program has been completed with the assistance of drone photography and multispectral remote sensing surveys. Historical geophysics (IP and EM) surveys have helped define a 30km long mineralized corridor.

Within this corridor, historical and recent mapping and sampling combined with the widespread activity of artisanal miners has identified at least seven northeast-southwest trending shear structures with mapped strike extent of 15km to 25km.

The Drilling Program is summarised in Figure 1.

David J Reading, M.Sc., FIMM, Fellow SEG, a director of DFR and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or approved, as applicable, the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Reading has over 40 years' experience in the mining industry covering all stages of mine development, including exploration, feasibility, financing, construction and operations. He has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geologists.

DFR GOLD INC.

Join McGloin, CEO

Notes to Editors:

DFR Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa. DFR Gold holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades gold project ("Cascades") in Burkina Faso. Cascades has a Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 comprising 5.41 million tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 1.52 g/t Au for a total 264,000 ounces of gold: and 6.93 million tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold. Please see the Company's technical report titled "Amended and Re-stated Technical Report on the Labola Project Burkina Faso" dated April 2, 2022 with an effective date of April 20, 2022 for further information regarding Cascades. This report can be located at www.dfrgold.com

In Madagascar, DFR Gold has an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and close to a state road. DFR Gold acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016.

Website: www.dfrgold.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Additional Mineral Resource Estimate Disclosures**

**Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this note were reported using CIM (2014) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines and adopted by CIM Council. ^ The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define this Inferred Resource as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading the Inferred Resource to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. The Mineral Resource has been constrained by an open pit evaluation using a gold price of US$1900 per ounce, and then reported at a cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au. Contained metal and tonnes figures in totals may differ due to rounding.

