DEXIS™ UNVEILS IMPREVO SCANNER, POWERED BY IS SCANFLOW INNOVATION

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- DEXIS, a global leader in dental imaging, is proud to expand its portfolio of products with the release of the DEXIS Imprevo, powered by IS ScanFlow 2.0 software. DEXIS unites the industry's award-winning and trusted brands across 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning, and diagnostic software within a single, connected, AI-powered ecosystem. Designed exclusively by DEXIS, the Imprevo sets a new standard in dental imaging excellence, offering impressive speed, precision, and wireless freedom. This scanner empowers dental professionals to seamlessly navigate the full spectrum of intraoral digital workflows—delivering exceptional accuracy and detail, effortless usability, and unparalleled freedom of movement. Its advanced imaging technology and ergonomic design support a seamless digital workflow from start to finish.

"DEXIS Imprevo represents a leap forward in digital dentistry," said Robert Befidi, President of DEXIS. "We are proud to announce this new product release, designed to deliver increased scanning confidence, efficiency, and patient comfort. By listening to our customers and leveraging our expertise, we've developed a scanning solution that significantly strengthens the DEXIS portfolio."

Slimmer Design: 20% slimmer than the IS 3800 family, enhancing comfort for both clinician and patient.

Improved Speed: Maximum 40 frames per second (FPS), double that of IS 3800 scanners.

Extended Depth of Field (DOF): 25 mm (-2 to +23 mm), a 39% increase over the IS 3800 series, facilitating scanning of deeper preparations and interdental spaces.

Parallel Processing: Leverages GPU-based parallel processing technology for detailed, refined meshes, higher data density, and faster processing.

Leverages GPU-based parallel processing technology for detailed, refined meshes, higher data density, and faster processing. Seamless Integrations: Power of choice from integrations with leading third-party partners.

"The DEXIS Imprevo scanner immediately conveys a sense of solidity and confidence, while maintaining excellent handling. The evolution of the accompanying software DEXIS IS ScanFlow v2.0 makes the entire scanning experience smoother and more pleasant, both for the clinician and the patient. The increased depth of field is remarkable, allowing for scanning in significantly tighter spaces," said Dr. Carlo Massimo Saratti.

"The digital impressions taken with the new DEXIS Imprevo scanner are very sharp and well-defined. Details in tight spaces, such as interproximal regions, are typically much clearer and more visible than in previous versions—evidence of a high-performance, cutting-edge device. The entire digital workflow benefits from this, enabling smooth and reliable operations," said Leonardo Franchini, Dental Technician.

IS ScanFlow 2.0 also offers full integration with DTX Studio™ Clinic, the centralized imaging hub for intraoral, 2D, and 3D data. The AI-powered platform streamlines diagnostics, patient communication, treatment planning, and surgical guide creation. With this integration, Imprevo users can automate case setup, easily fuse 3D and intraoral scans, and complete treatment planning chairside.

Imprevo is the latest addition to the DEXIS digital ecosystem, an AI-driven platform that unifies the dental workflow from diagnosis to delivery. With this launch, DEXIS continues its commitment to driving innovation in digital dentistry, empowering clinicians with intelligent, intuitive tools that elevate patient care and practice efficiency. For more information on DEXIS Imprevo, visit https://dexis.com/en-us/imprevo .

About DEXIS

DEXIS, part of the Envista family of brands, is a global leader in dental imaging, uniting the industry's most trusted brands across 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning, and diagnostic software within a single, connected, AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies are designed with smart simplicity to streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic precision, increase productivity, and support better patient outcomes. By unifying imaging and diagnostic tools under one brand, DEXIS empowers dental professionals to diagnose with greater confidence and deliver more efficient care with one connected ecosystem - built on choice. To learn more, visit DEXIS.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

