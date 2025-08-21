Devron and Dorsay Partner to Deliver Architecturally Distinct Residences at 1140 Yonge Street

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Devron Developments (Devron) and Dorsay Development Corp (Dorsay) are proud to announce a strategic partnership to develop 1140 Yonge Street, one of Toronto's most iconic and historically significant addresses. Located in the heart of Rosedale and Summerhill, the site will be transformed into a boutique collection of premium condominium residences that honour the neighbourhood's character and architectural legacy.

"We have always approached development with a long-term view; with the intention to bring projects to life that are more than just buildings, but rather architectural contributions to the city that are enduring, with homes that people will want to live in for the long-term and even pass down for generations." said Pouyan Safapour, President of Devron. "Together with our partners at Dorsay, we're excited to bring this shared vision to life. The heritage building at 1140 Yonge has over 100 years of rich history, and this location on Yonge street amongst the most walkable and high-character parts in the city. And this why we collectively feel the responsibility to deliver a truly special building that this neighbourhood deserves and can be proud to welcome."

"1140 Yonge offers a rare chance to contribute a lasting and beautiful addition to the city," said Geoffrey Grayhurst, CEO of Dorsay. "We're proud to partner with Devron to create homes defined by thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for the surrounding community."

The collaboration brings together two highly respected real estate developers, driven by a shared commitment to design excellence and the creation of legacy communities. More information about the new residents will be available soon.

About Devron Developments

Devron Developments (Devron) is an award-winning residential home builder, passionate about positively impacting people's lives and experiences by creating long-term livable spaces in the Greater Toronto Area. With a portfolio of notable condominiums like The Winslow, 101 Spadina, The Vanguard. Devron is committed to elevating communities through thoughtful architecture that enhances the cityscape, and high-quality homes that are designed for families. With roots in design and construction and nearly one million square feet of mixed-use property under development, Devron strives to create homes and inspiring spaces for end-users that are tailored to their neighbourhoods and truly built beyond measure. Discover more by visiting www.devron.com.

About Dorsay Development Corp

Dorsay Development Corp is a Toronto-based real estate company with a 25-year legacy of shaping communities across the Greater Toronto Area. Guided by a commitment to connection, design, and long-term value, Dorsay has delivered landmark residential communities including Icon in Toronto, Circa in Markham, and Ovation in Mississauga, as well as current projects such as Veraine in Pickering and Rangeview in Mississauga. With a portfolio that spans residential, mixed-use, and commercial holdings, Dorsay continues to create places that foster belonging and contribute meaningfully to the fabric of the city. Learn more at www.dorsay.ca

SOURCE Dorsay Development Corp

Media Contact: Agnes Koc, Director of Marketing & Communications, [email protected]