Devour! Studios Launches David Silverberg Gallery, Expanding Year-Round Cultural Tourism in Wolfville, Nova Scotia

The new gallery will showcase the work of internationally acclaimed artist David Silverberg , whose remarkable career spans more than six decades. The permanent gallery space will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience Silverberg's distinctive works while further enhancing Wolfville's appeal as a destination for arts, culture, and culinary tourism year-round. On June 13, guests are invited to meet the artist, explore the collection, and celebrate the newest addition to Devour! Studios' growing year-round cultural programming.

"From day one, our vision for Devour! Studios is to create a gathering place where food, culture, creativity, and community intersect," said Michael Howell, Executive Director, Devour! Studios. "The launch of the David Silverberg Gallery is one more way we are turning our dream into a reality and putting Wolfville on the map as a must-visit destination in every season."

Born in Montreal in 1936, Silverberg began his artistic journey under the mentorship of renowned Group of Seven artist Arthur Lismer at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Following studies at McGill University and the celebrated Atelier 17 in Paris, he developed a highly respected career as a printmaker, artist, educator, and cultural ambassador.

Silverberg's work has been featured in more than 200 solo exhibitions across North America and internationally. His art is represented in over 25 public, government, and corporate collections and has been exhibited alongside works by some of the world's most celebrated artists, including Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, and Marc Chagall. He was appointed to the Royal Canadian Academy in 1994 and elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in London in 1986.

Silverberg also left an enduring impact as an educator, establishing the printmaking department at Mount Allison University and later serving as Artist-in-Residence at Acadia University in Wolfville.

For more information, visit devourstudios.com .

SOURCE Devour! The Food Film Fest

Media Contact: Natasha Compton, BeCurious PR, [email protected], 902.499.4095