DevOps Institute Declares December 10 as 'Global SKILup Day'

Global SKILup Day aligns with the pillars of DevOps Institute's SKIL framework that engages the heart, mind, body, and soul of the DevOps practitioner by a holistic approach to Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning. The Global SKILup Day agenda reflects the spirit of the SKIL framework by including presentations that focus on human, process and automation know-how.

DevOps Institute selected December 10 as Global SKILup Day as a day for the Humans of DevOps to both end the calendar strong and to start the new year fresh with new knowledge.

Register to save your virtual seat for Global SKILup Day at https://devopsinstitute.com/globalskilupday/

"Global SKILup Day is a unique opportunity for humans to come together as a global DevOps community, work together to bridge the skills gaps identified in the Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report , and inspire IT professionals for lifelong learning and career success," said Jayne Groll, CEO at DevOps Institute. "We need to elevate human transformation to the forefront of the industry and enable critical skills advancements through expert 'how-to' sessions. The first annual Global SKILup Day features a globally available online event aimed at increasing domain expertise and empowering a highly skilled DevOps community."

These educational sessions will be led by some of the most experienced and well-known influencers from the DevOps, Agile, ITSM, Cloud and SRE communities. to deliver actionable knowledge in the new IT world.

Keynote Speakers Include:

Helen Beal , DevOpsologist at Ranger4 - Europe

, DevOpsologist at Ranger4 - Dominica DeGrandis , Director of Digital Transformation at Tasktop - Americas

Director of Digital Transformation at Tasktop - Americas Damon Edwards , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Rundeck - Americas

, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Rundeck - Americas Karen Ferris , DevOps Culturalist - APAC

, DevOps Culturalist - APAC Mirco Hering , Global DevOps Practice Lead at Accenture - APAC

, Global DevOps Practice Lead at Accenture - APAC Gene Kim , Founder of IT Revolution, Author of the upcoming book The Unicorn Project and co-author of The Phoenix Project , The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate - Americas

, Founder of IT Revolution, Author of the upcoming book and co-author of , and - Americas Andi Mann , Chief Technology Advocate at Splunk - Americas

, Chief Technology Advocate at Splunk - Americas Jennifer Petoff , Global Program Manager - SRE Education - Site Reliability Engineering at Google - Europe

, Global Program Manager - - Site Reliability Engineering at Google - Sanjeev Sharma , Vice President, Global Practice Director - Data Modernization and Strategy at Delphix - Americas

, Vice President, Global Practice Director - Data Modernization and Strategy at Delphix - Americas John Willis , Founder at Botchagalupe Technologies - Americas

Additional Speakers will be announced as they are confirmed.

For more information and to register, visit: https://devopsinstitute.com/globalskilupday/

Share This: Calling all #HumansofDevOps! @DEVOPSINST has declared Dec. 10 Global SKILup Day. Save your virtual seat today for all-day access to non-stop continuous learning: https://devopsinstitute.com/globalskilupday/ #Upskilling #GetSkilled

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/

Twitter | @DEVOPSINST

LinkedIn | /devops-institute

YouTube | DevOps Institute

Media Contact :

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

1-303-581-7760

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE DevOps Institute

Related Links

https://devopsinstitute.com

