DevOps Institute Announces 2021 SKILup Days Virtual Conference Lineup
Feb 04, 2021, 09:04 ET
DevOps Institute expands its successful one-day conference program focused on the 'how-to' of DevOps practices sponsored by organizations like Harness, GitLab, Epsagon, Instana, DataStax, Datadog, and more
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its monthly lineup of complementary SKILup Days for all members of the IT community, including students, practitioners and decision makers. SKILup Days are one-day virtual micro-conferences focused on specific industry practices that examine "how-to" perspectives of the people, process, and technology aspects of IT.
SKILup Days include all the elements usually found at a conference, including an expo hall with virtual sponsor booths, raffles and scavenger hunts, attendee chats, and a networking lounge to interact with speakers.
Learn more and register for upcoming SKILup Days: https://devopsinstitute.com/skilupdays/
"SKILup Days were a bright light for the DevOps community in 2020, and we're thrilled to start them up again," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "The 'how-to' learning led by subject domain experts, the community building among DevOps humans, and the insights into the latest industry innovations, make each SKILup Day a vital opportunity to connect and grow from anywhere in the world."
2021 SKILup Day Schedule
Cloud Native and Serverless
February 25, 2021
Explore how Cloud Native and Serverless development is about how applications are created and deployed, not where.
The conference is sponsored by Harness, GitLab, Epsagon, Instana, DataStax and Datadog.
Speakers Include:
- William Chia, Senior Product Marketing Manager, GitLab
- Martyn Coupland, Senior Technical Consultant, Ensono
- Chinmay Gaikwad, Technical Evangelist, Epsagon
- Robert Hostlowsky, IT Senior WebDevOp Engineer, Instana
- Ravi Lachhman, Evangelist, Harness
- Leonardo Murillo, CTO, Qwinix Technologies
- Daniel Oh, Principal Technical Product Marketing Manager, Red Hat
- Pawel Piwosz, Lead Systems Engineer, EPAM
- Tracy Ragan, CEO, DeployHub
- Rachel White, Technical Evangelist, Datadog
Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/cns-2021/
Value Stream Management
March 18, 2021
This one-day virtual micro-conference will focus on the 'how-to' aspects of Value Stream Management.
Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/vsm-2021/
Agile Transformation
April 22, 2021
This SKILup Day focuses on how understanding agile transformation begins with understanding what it is not: adopting agile software development methodologies.
Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/at-2021/
Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)
May 20, 2021
Learn how SRE incorporates aspects of software engineering and applies them to infrastructure and operations problems to create scalable and highly reliable software systems.
Incident Management
June 24, 2021
Get an in-depth perspective into the incident management process and discover its impact on business operations.
CI/CD
July 22, 2021
At this SKILup Day, learn how to bridge the gap between development and operation activities and teams by enforcing automation in building, testing, and deploying applications.
DevSecOps
August 19, 2021
Find out how to integrate security practices into your DevOps approach.
Observability
September 23, 2021
At this SKILup Day, learn how to drive higher software delivery and organizational performance with Observability.
Container Orchestration
October 21, 2021
Discover how to automate the operational effort required to run containerized workloads and services.
Global SKILup Festival
Global SKILup Festival will be back in December 2021. Dates will be announced soon.
About DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is a professional member association. Our mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps.
We create a safe and interactive ecosystem where members can network, gain knowledge, grow their careers, lead and initiate, and celebrate professional achievements.
We inspire thought leadership and knowledge by connecting and enabling the global member community to drive human transformation in the digital age.
