QUEBEC, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian" or the "Company") (TSXV: GSD) (OTCQB: DVHGF), a biopharmaceutical Company specializing in the development of prescription drugs targeting inflammatory diseases today announced the grant of Stock Options.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company announces that the Board of Directors has approved the granting of 2,948,056 stock options to directors and a consultant of the Company. Of the options, 2,798,056 were granted to directors of the Company. The Options are exercisable (''vested'') at a price of $0.18 on grant date, for a period of 10 years following the grant date.

The Board of Directors has also approved the granting of 385,950 stock options to employees of the Company as part of their performance bonus and as retainer. In addition, 100,000 stock options were granted to a research and development consultant.These options are vested on the following schedule: 25% on grant date and then 25% per year for 3 years.

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian's SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large Phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. Both Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ platform are covered by patents issued in several North American, European and Asian countries.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune inflammatory conditions with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian's focus is further supported by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration set of regulatory guidelines favoring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius, focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under a license from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability 'from the seed to the pill'. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: DVHGF).

