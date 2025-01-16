Developing Leaders is a Top Priority for HR in 2025, Plays Critical Role in Influencing Financial Results and Driving Employee Engagement: Research Insights From McLean & Company

In a newly updated resource, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company spotlights that leaders at all levels are key drivers of organizational success. As developing leaders is the leading priority for HR in 2025, the firm's updated resource includes a four-step process to build impactful leadership development programs.

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - A tightening labor market impacted by changing workforce demographics is putting pressure on organizations to develop leaders internally to achieve organizational success. According to findings from McLean & Company's HR Trends Report 2025, HR's number one priority for 2025 is developing leaders. The firm explains in a newly updated resource, Build Impactful Leadership Development Programs, that challenges in measuring the effectiveness of learning and development can lead organizations to invest budget into leadership development programs that are too general or do not sufficiently apply to their unique circumstances. This misalignment can make it difficult for leaders to apply learnings and improve performance. McLean & Company's resource offers guidance in leadership development and has been updated for HR leaders seeking to create a leadership development program rooted in organizational goals.

In the newly updated resource, McLean & Company recommends a blended learning design approach for leadership development. This places the greatest emphasis on learning by doing, which is then supported by feedback from mentoring, training, and self-reflection. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"It's time to abandon the idea that one-size-fits-all leadership development programs will meet organizational needs," says Claire Sears, manager of Learning Solutions at McLean & Company. "Rather, targeted programs that are aligned with organizational goals make learning contextual and drive business impact. By tying to business goals and KPIs from the start, it serves the double purpose of ensuring the program is relevant and enables ROI measurement, if needed."

The firm's research includes McLean & Company's four-step process for HR and organizations to build effective, targeted leadership development programs. The process is outlined below:

Create a plan for leadership development. In step one, activities include establishing a project team, reviewing existing leadership competencies to ensure alignment, and identifying organizational risks to leadership development efforts.



Identify program needs. Step two consists of developing learning objectives for the program based on organizational goals and identifying gaps in current leadership development activities based on learning objectives.



Build the program. The activities in step three include determining learning activities, mapping out the leadership development program, defining how to measure and track the program's effectiveness, and determining how the program will be maintained in the future.



Implement and evaluate. In the fourth and final step, outcomes include determining guidelines for who will participate in the program, choosing an appropriate rollout strategy and key messages for communication, evaluating the program, and identifying areas to iterate.

McLean & Company advises that it is important to involve senior leaders as change champions in the program development process, noting that communications from senior leaders are particularly impactful when supported by an empowered HR organization. Additionally, the firm reminds HR and organizational leaders to continuously adjust leadership development programs to ensure they are delivering impactful value aligned with organizational goals.

To access the full Build Impactful Leadership Development Programs resource, please contact [email protected].

To learn more about an accessible way to accelerate a learning and development project through McLean & Company's Build Impactful Leadership Development Programs workshop, please visit the workshop page.

To register for McLean & Company's free upcoming webinar inspired by the firm's HR Trends Report 2025, please visit the registration page for January 16 at 1:00 PM ET or the registration page for January 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on HR priorities and trends in 2025, HR's critical role in digital transformation, the future of work, and more can contact Senior Communications Manager Kelsey King at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Kelsey King, Senior Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418