Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer

ST. CLOUD, MN, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the city of Detroit and Detroit Department of Transportation ("DDOT") have awarded New Flyer with a new order for 25 forty-foot and five sixty-foot clean diesel Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses (35 equivalent units or "EUs"). This is the second order from a five-year contract for 200 buses signed by DDOT in 2017, leaving options to purchase a total of 140 buses over the remaining three years.

The order will help DDOT implement their strategic transportation plan which includes rebranding, revitalizing, and increasing bus service to provide a better, more reliable transportation network for a revitalized Detroit.

The new buses feature clean diesel engines which use a four-step process to filter harmful emissions from the exhaust. Additionally, the buses will feature updated DDOT branding and will offer passengers the opportunity to stay connected with free Wi-Fi.

"New Flyer is thrilled to provide innovative, heavy-duty transit buses for DDOT as they actively participate in the city of Detroit's revival," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "We have proudly delivered 526 buses to the DDOT since 1993, and we look forward to being a part of a new chapter in mobility for Detroit."

The Detroit Department of Transportation is the largest public transit agency in Michigan and serves the city of Detroit and neighboring cities including Dearborn, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Redford Township, River Rouge and Southfield. DDOT provides reliable, clean, safe and efficient transit service to around 80,000 riders daily.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in public transit buses for over 85 years. In 2017, it opened the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology, and in 2018 became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities. It is the only provider of full-suite bus solutions in North America, offering transit buses, motor coaches, and low-floor cutaway buses.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). It also supports infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe and reliable charging and mobility solutions. In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. For the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, NFI posted revenues of US$2.5 billion. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

