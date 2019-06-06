Detour Gold Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces the voting results on the matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 5, 2019.  A total of 124,495,333 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 71% of the outstanding common shares.

Vote Results

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

 Votes For

 % For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

André Falzon

117,167,533

99.81

220,622

0.19

Steven Feldman

117,209,595

99.85

178,560

0.15

Judy Kirk

117,157,265

99.80

230,890

0.20

Michael McMullen

117,305,529

99.93

82,626

0.07

Christopher Robison

117,267,693

99.90

120,462

0.10

Ronald Simkus

117,236,124

99.87

152,031

0.13

Dawn Whittaker

117,274,492

99.90

113,663

0.10

William C. Williams

112,574,680

95.90

4,813,475

4.10

The results of the vote for the appointment of auditors and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration are as follows: 

Motion

 Votes For

 % For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

124,373,931

99.91

105,839

0.09

In addition, the Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of the Company's amended and restated Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan, the Company's amended and restated Share Option Plan, and the advisory vote on Executive Compensation ("Say on Pay") with voting results as follows: 

Motion

 Votes For

 % For

 Votes Against

% Against

Performance & Restricted Share Unit Plan

102,419,135

87.25

14,969,020

12.75

Share Option Plan

101,981,176

86.88

15,406,979

13.12

Executive Compensation

109,822,465

93.55

7,565,690

6.45

A report on voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Board Committees Update
Following the meeting, the Board confirmed that Dawn Whittaker will continue to serve as Interim Board Chair. Chris Robison was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Audit Committee. The other committee appointments remain unchanged.

About Detour Gold
Detour Gold is a mid-tier gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

For further information, please contact:

Mick McMullen, President and CEO       

Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 416-304-0800                                    

Tel: 416-304-0581


Detour Gold Corporation, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2

SOURCE Detour Gold

