Detour Gold Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Jun 06, 2019, 09:37 ET
TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces the voting results on the matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 5, 2019. A total of 124,495,333 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 71% of the outstanding common shares.
Vote Results
The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
André Falzon
|
117,167,533
|
99.81
|
220,622
|
0.19
|
Steven Feldman
|
117,209,595
|
99.85
|
178,560
|
0.15
|
Judy Kirk
|
117,157,265
|
99.80
|
230,890
|
0.20
|
Michael McMullen
|
117,305,529
|
99.93
|
82,626
|
0.07
|
Christopher Robison
|
117,267,693
|
99.90
|
120,462
|
0.10
|
Ronald Simkus
|
117,236,124
|
99.87
|
152,031
|
0.13
|
Dawn Whittaker
|
117,274,492
|
99.90
|
113,663
|
0.10
|
William C. Williams
|
112,574,680
|
95.90
|
4,813,475
|
4.10
The results of the vote for the appointment of auditors and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration are as follows:
|
Motion
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
124,373,931
|
99.91
|
105,839
|
0.09
In addition, the Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of the Company's amended and restated Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan, the Company's amended and restated Share Option Plan, and the advisory vote on Executive Compensation ("Say on Pay") with voting results as follows:
|
Motion
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Performance & Restricted Share Unit Plan
|
102,419,135
|
87.25
|
14,969,020
|
12.75
|
Share Option Plan
|
101,981,176
|
86.88
|
15,406,979
|
13.12
|
Executive Compensation
|
109,822,465
|
93.55
|
7,565,690
|
6.45
A report on voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Board Committees Update
Following the meeting, the Board confirmed that Dawn Whittaker will continue to serve as Interim Board Chair. Chris Robison was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Audit Committee. The other committee appointments remain unchanged.
About Detour Gold
Detour Gold is a mid-tier gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.
For further information, please contact:
|
Mick McMullen, President and CEO
|
Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations
|
Tel: 416-304-0800
|
Tel: 416-304-0581
|
Detour Gold Corporation, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2
