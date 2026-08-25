DestinationWeddings.com Appoints Sabrina Filatow General Manager of Canadian Division

Experienced travel industry leader to drive growth, team development and strategic supplier relationships across Canada.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- DestinationWeddings.com, the leader in the romance travel industry, today announced the appointment of Sabrina Filatow as General Manager of its Canadian division. Her appointment marks an important step in the company's plans to expand its presence in Canada through increased Specialist recruitment, enhanced support and training, stronger industry partnerships and greater investment in market growth.

Filatow brings more than 25 years of travel and hospitality industry experience, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving strategic growth and achieving sales objectives.

She spent 16 years at Karisma Hotels & Resorts in a variety of leadership roles. During her tenure, Filatow led the company's in-destination Retail Sales division for the Canadian and U.S. markets, supported several hotel openings, spearheaded the launch of its travel advisor loyalty program and oversaw the creation of its travel advisor portal.

After returning to Canada in 2016, she continued her work with Karisma Hotels & Resorts before joining Spoiled Agent as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In that role, she developed programs and partnerships designed to support and strengthen the retail travel advisor community.

As General Manager, Filatow will lead the growth and performance of DestinationWeddings.com's Canadian business unit. Her responsibilities include recruitment, training and team development, management and support of Destination Wedding Specialists as well as supplier and vendor relations.

"Sabrina's extensive industry experience, strong relationships and passion for supporting travel advisors make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said John Walsh, President and CEO of DestinationWeddings.com. "Canada is an important growth market for our company, and Sabrina will play a central role in expanding our Specialist network, strengthening our partnerships and increasing our presence across the country."

"I am thrilled to join DestinationWeddings.com and help lead the company's continued growth in Canada," said Filatow. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team of Specialists and valued supplier partners to strengthen our Canadian business and create exceptional experiences for couples planning their destination weddings."

About DestinationWeddings.com

DestinationWeddings.com is the leader in the destination wedding and romance travel industry, having helped nearly 30,000 couples and 600,000 guests celebrate around the world. With more than 200 Certified Destination Wedding Specialists and resort partnerships across 42 countries, DestinationWeddings.com provides expert guidance and a seamless, one-stop planning experience for customers seeking an exceptional experience abroad.

For more information, including a comprehensive list of savings and benefits, please visit DestinationWeddings.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Avey

Vice President of Marketing

DestinationWeddings.com

[email protected]

+1 508-651-4021

SOURCE DestinationWeddings.com