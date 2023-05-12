LEVIS, QC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins General Insurance Group Inc. (DGIG) has released its 2022 Public Accountability Statement. The statement highlights DGIG initiatives that supported the economic, environmental and social well-being of clients, employees and communities in 2022.

Highlights from 2022

Our commitment to our communities - In 2022, Desjardins Group committed $115 million to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships, $6,048,979 of which was contributed directly by DGIG.

- In 2022, Desjardins Group committed to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships, of which was contributed directly by DGIG. Food Banks Canada – Together, Desjardins Insurance and Desjardins Agents in Alberta , Ontario and New Brunswick donated more than $545,000 to Food Banks Canada and 97 other local food banks across the country.

– Together, Desjardins Insurance and Desjardins Agents in , and donated more than to Food Banks Canada and 97 other local food banks across the country. Commitment to road safety – DGIG, along with our road safety partners, Parachute, TIRF, arrive alive DRIVE SOBER and Operation Red Nose, helps educate Canadians about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, new vehicle safety technologies, and other driving behaviours. We also support road safety initiatives, like Parachute's National Teen Driver Safety Week, to help reduce the number of collisions and prevent the number of injuries and deaths on our roadways.

– DGIG, along with our road safety partners, Parachute, TIRF, arrive alive DRIVE SOBER and Operation Red Nose, helps educate Canadians about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, new vehicle safety technologies, and other driving behaviours. We also support road safety initiatives, like Parachute's National Teen Driver Safety Week, to help reduce the number of collisions and prevent the number of injuries and deaths on our roadways. Better Things Moments - In 2022, Desjardins Insurance Agents created more then 800 "Better Things Moments" by delivering coffee, flowers, and donations to frontline workers, long-term care facilities and food bank employees.

For more information on these and other initiatives, please refer to DGIG's Public Accountability Statement. DGIG and its subsidiaries are part of Desjardins Group and DGIG's initiatives represent an integral part of the Desjardins Group Social and Cooperative Responsibility Report.

About Desjardins General Insurance Group

Founded in 1944, DGIG is a component of Canada's largest financial cooperative – Desjardins Group. Through our subsidiaries, DGIG offers a line of property and casualty insurance products and complementary services across Canada. We're also a player in the white label market. Our products are distributed through several Customer Contact Centres, through our network of exclusive agents, through P&C insurance agents on the Desjardins caisse network in Quebec and through our website and smartphone technology.

