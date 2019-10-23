Desjardins General Insurance Group Releases Public Accountability Statement

LEVIS, QC, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins General Insurance Group (DGIG) has released its 2018 Public Accountability Statement. The statement highlights DGIG initiatives that supported the economic, environmental and social well-being of clients, employees and communities in 2018.

"As one of Canada's largest property and casualty insurance providers and a subsidiary of Desjardins Group, Canada's largest financial cooperative, we believe it is our duty to place social responsibility and sustainable development at the heart of what we do," said Valérie Lavoie, DGIG's President and COO. "Inspired by the cooperative values of Desjardins Group, we're committed to contributing to the well-being of people and communities."

Highlights from 2018

Our commitment to our communities - In 2018, Desjardins Group committed $94,400,000 to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships, $3,568,000 of which was contributed directly by DGIG.

- Last year, more than 1,220 DGIG employees participated in our Outreach Program, volunteering a total of 4,456 hours of their time and raising more than for a wide-variety of charitable organizations across . Supporting Sustainability - DGIG's subsidiaries offer discounts on car and home insurance for clients with fuel-efficient, hybrid or electric vehicles and those who live in LEED-certified buildings.

For more information on these and other initiatives, please refer to DGIG's Public Accountability Statement: https://www.desjardinsassurancesgenerales.com/a-propos/responsabilite-sociale?Region=Ontario&Langues=Fran%C3%A7ais&_ga=2.62666538.741989503.1570736029-1259738981.1569946625. DGIG and its subsidiaries are part of Desjardins Group and DGIG's initiatives represent an integral part of the Desjardins Group Social and Cooperative Responsibility Report.

About Desjardins General Insurance Group

Founded in 1944, DGIG is a subsidiary of Desjardins Group, Canada's largest financial cooperative. Through its subsidiaries, DGIG offers a line of P&C insurance products and complementary services to more than 3-million customers across Canada.

