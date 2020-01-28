Designhill Community Creates 48 Logo Concepts for the United States Space Force in 48 hrs.

WILMINGTON, Delaware and GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Immediately after the announcement of the new Space Force logo by the US President Donald Trump; Star Trek fans from around the world have been calling out the new logo for having striking similarities with the Star Trek logo. It has instantly become a huge topic of discussion on social media, leading to thousands of memes getting viral in a few hours.

Joining the debate: Designhill, one of the leading creative marketplaces challenged its global community of over 150,000 designers from around the World to recreate the new Space Force Logo within 48 hours through a logo design contest on its marketplace.

Designhill's Co-founder Rahul Aggarwal quoted, "With all the hue and cry around the new US Space Force Logo and thought; it was a great opportunity to showcase what our design community was capable of."

Designers who participated in the challenge were invited to submit their ingenious logo designs on the Designhill platform by 11.59 PM, EST 27 January, 2020.

The main prize for the Design Challenge was $399 where 48 new logos were created within 48 hrs. Designhill's creative team has shortlisted the top 10 logo concepts created by its community and has created an online poll with the top 10 designs. It will remain open for public voting till 11.59 PM, EST 2nd February, 2020 and the winner will be announced shortly after.

About Designhill:

Designhill is the world's leading creative marketplace that caters to the creative needs of businesses and individuals alike who can source high-quality designs from professional designers and buy unique products created by independent artists.

