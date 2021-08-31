Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended August 1, 2020.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our tremendous second quarter results reflect successful execution on our short-term priorities coupled with our strategy to gain market share in athleisure and kids. Our sales results were driven by increased store traffic as we substantially grew our loyal customer base and welcomed core DSW customers back into our stores.

"As we look forward to our strategic growth, we have organized our efforts around three pillars: customer, brand and speed. All three of these pillars interact with one another and simultaneously strengthen each other. We are offering customers the experiences they crave, the speed they demand, and the brands that can rise to those challenges. Given the positive momentum and strength of our strategy, we expect to achieve an adjusted operating income in the second half of fiscal 2021 that will be in-line or slightly better than fiscal 2019 levels."

Second Quarter Results

Net sales increased 66.9% to $817.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period last year.

in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales increased 84.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross profit increased to $284.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 versus $37.0 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 34.8% as compared to 7.6% for the same period last year and 30.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 versus last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 34.8% as compared to 7.6% for the same period last year and 30.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Reported net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $42.9 million , or $0.55 per diluted share, including net charges of $0.01 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to target acquisition costs, restructuring charges, impairment charges, and the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

, or per diluted share, including net charges of per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to target acquisition costs, restructuring charges, impairment charges, and the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $43.4 million , or $0.56 per diluted share.

Liquidity Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $206.7 million for the same period last year, with $364.0 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $247.1 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $393.0 million debt outstanding for the same period last year.

at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to for the same period last year, with available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to debt outstanding for the same period last year. The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $504.3 million compared to $445.0 million for the same period last year.

Store Openings and Closings

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we did not open any new stores; we closed one store in the U.S. and two stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 515 U.S. stores and 143 Canadian stores.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended

Change (dollars in thousands) July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

Amount

% Segment net sales:













U.S. Retail $ 723,093



$ 393,977



$ 329,116



83.5 % Canada Retail 57,585



49,582



8,003



16.1 % Brand Portfolio 50,529



30,458



20,071



65.9 % Other —



22,266



(22,266)



NM Total segment net sales 831,207



496,283



334,924



67.5 % Elimination of intersegment net sales (13,872)



(6,569)



(7,303)



111.2 % Consolidated net sales $ 817,335



$ 489,714



$ 327,621



66.9 %



Six months ended

Change (dollars in thousands) July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

Amount

% Segment net sales:













U.S. Retail $ 1,343,751



$ 771,050



$ 572,701



74.3 % Canada Retail 98,189



78,911



19,278



24.4 % Brand Portfolio 107,956



112,571



(4,615)



(4.1) % Other —



35,889



(35,889)



NM Total segment net sales 1,549,896



998,421



551,475



55.2 % Elimination of intersegment net sales (29,406)



(25,924)



(3,482)



13.4 % Consolidated net sales $ 1,520,490



$ 972,497



$ 547,993



56.3 %



NM - Not meaningful

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Six months ended

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment 94.3 %

(44.9) %

74.5 %

(43.7) % Canada Retail segment 14.6 %

(27.9) %

12.6 %

(29.9) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel 10.6 %

120.5 %

8.6 %

106.5 % Other NA

(36.2) %

NA

(50.4) % Total comparable sales 84.9 %

(42.7) %

68.1 %

(42.5) %



NA - Not applicable

Store Count

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 (square footage in thousands) Number of Stores

Square Footage

Number of Stores

Square Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 515



10,491



522



10,578

Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse stores 116



611



117



623

DSW stores 27



536



27



536



143



1,147



144



1,159

Total number of stores 658



11,638



666



11,737



Gross Profit

Three months ended













July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

Change (dollars in thousands) Amount

% of Segment Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit (loss):

























U.S. Retail $ 256,893



35.5 %

$ 40,097



10.2 %

$ 216,796



540.7 %

2,530

Canada Retail 18,768



32.6 %

5,650



11.4 %

$ 13,118



232.2 %

2,120

Brand Portfolio 8,533



16.9 %

(11,440)



(37.6) %

$ 19,973



NM

NM Other —



— %

118



0.5 %

$ (118)



NM

NM

284,194







34,425

















Elimination of intersegment gross profit 487







2,617

















Gross profit $ 284,681



34.8 %

$ 37,042



7.6 %

$ 247,639



668.5 %

2,720





Six months ended













July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

Change (dollars in thousands) Amount

% of Segment Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit (loss):

























U.S. Retail $ 450,006



33.5 %

$ 7,127



0.9 %

$ 442,879



6,214.1 %

3,260

Canada Retail 29,603



30.1 %

3,339



4.2 %

$ 26,264



786.6 %

2,590

Brand Portfolio 20,459



19.0 %

2,464



2.2 %

$ 17,995



730.3 %

1,680

Other —



— %

(5,310)



(14.8) %

$ 5,310



NM

NM

500,068







7,620

















Elimination of intersegment gross profit 724







2,962

















Gross profit $ 500,792



32.9 %

$ 10,582



1.1 %

$ 490,210



4,632.5 %

3,180





NM - Not meaningful

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Elimination of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (13,872)



$ (6,569)

Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 9,707



4,827

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 4,652



4,359

Gross profit $ 487



$ 2,617





Six months ended (in thousands) July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Elimination of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (29,406)



$ (25,924)

Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 20,642



16,961

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 9,488



11,925

Gross profit $ 724



$ 2,962



DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Net sales $ 817,335



$ 489,714



$ 1,520,490



$ 972,497

Cost of sales (532,654)



(452,672)



(1,019,698)



(961,915)

Gross profit 284,681



37,042



500,792



10,582

Operating expenses (224,385)



(168,424)



(425,199)



(355,645)

Income from equity investment 2,290



2,153



3,998



4,423

Impairment charges (1,174)



(6,735)



(1,174)



(119,282)

Operating profit (loss) 61,412



(135,964)



78,417



(459,922)

Interest expense, net (8,072)



(3,788)



(16,886)



(5,946)

Non-operating income (expenses), net (244)



743



562



656

Income (loss) before income taxes 53,096



(139,009)



62,093



(465,212)

Income tax benefit (provision) (10,236)



40,795



(2,207)



151,140

Net income (loss) $ 42,860



$ (98,214)



$ 59,886



$ (314,072)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.55



$ (1.36)



$ 0.78



$ (4.36)

Weighted average diluted shares 77,619



72,142



77,271



72,028





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



July 31, 2021

January 30, 2021

August 1, 2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,458



$ 59,581



$ 206,720

Receivables, net 199,371



196,049



49,240

Inventories 504,316



473,183



445,044

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,616



51,772



69,456

Total current assets 803,761



780,585



770,460

Property and equipment, net 271,401



296,469



332,730

Operating lease assets 676,665



700,481



797,413

Goodwill 93,655



93,655



93,655

Intangible assets, net 15,905



15,635



15,663

Deferred tax assets —



—



182,866

Equity investment 55,149



58,598



56,690

Other assets 29,513



31,172



23,780

Total assets $ 1,946,049



$ 1,976,595



$ 2,273,257

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Accounts payable $ 299,322



$ 245,071



$ 224,693

Accrued expenses 222,055



200,326



202,831

Current maturities of long-term debt 62,500



62,500



—

Current operating lease liabilities 190,853



244,786



241,694

Total current liabilities 774,730



752,683



669,218

Long-term debt 184,569



272,319



393,000

Non-current operating lease liabilities 645,136



677,735



778,826

Other non-current liabilities 30,502



30,841



25,586

Total liabilities 1,634,937



1,733,578



1,866,630

Total shareholders' equity 311,112



243,017



406,627

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,946,049



$ 1,976,595



$ 2,273,257



DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Operating expenses $ (224,385)



$ (168,424)



$ (425,199)



$ (355,645)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Integration and restructuring expenses 1,094



8,455



2,836



10,203

Target acquisition costs 5,333



—



5,333



—

Gain on settlement —



(8,990)



—



(8,990)

Adjusted operating expenses $ (217,958)



$ (168,959)



$ (417,030)



$ (354,432)

Operating profit (loss) $ 61,412



$ (135,964)



$ 78,417



$ (459,922)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Integration and restructuring expenses 1,094



8,455



2,836



10,203

Target acquisition costs 5,333



—



5,333



—

Gain on settlement —



(8,990)



—



(8,990)

Impairment charges 1,174



6,735



1,174



119,282

Total non-GAAP adjustments 7,601



6,200



9,343



120,495

Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 69,013



$ (129,764)



$ 87,760



$ (339,427)

Net income (loss) $ 42,860



$ (98,214)



$ 59,886



$ (314,072)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Integration and restructuring expenses 1,094



8,455



2,836



10,203

Target acquisition costs 5,333



—



5,333



—

Gain on settlement —



(8,990)



—



(8,990)

Impairment charges 1,174



6,735



1,174



119,282

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 244



(743)



(562)



(343)

Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 7,845



5,457



8,781



120,152

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,871)



(1,393)



(2,179)



(30,531)

Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (5,395)



—



(13,577)



—

Total adjustments, after tax 579



4,064



(6,975)



89,621

Adjusted net income (loss) $ 43,439



$ (94,150)



$ 52,911



$ (224,451)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.55



$ (1.36)



$ 0.78



$ (4.36)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.56



$ (1.31)



$ 0.68



$ (3.12)



Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) integration and restructuring expenses, including severance charges; (2) impairment charges and a related gain on settlement; (3) target acquisition costs; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; and (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Revised Non-GAAP Measures

Beginning with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company revised its determination of adjusted financial results by eliminating the immaterial adjustments related to COVID-19 incremental costs (credits), net, and amortization of intangible assets. These revisions align with how management currently evaluates the performance of the business. The Company has recast its second quarter of fiscal 2020 non-GAAP financial measures to conform to the revised presentation as set forth in the table above.

