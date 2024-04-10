Design Your Dream Journey: For the First Time Ever, the Four Seasons Private Jet is Available for Charter Bookings on Selected Dates in 2024

"We are delighted to offer this extraordinary opportunity to charter the Four Seasons Private Jet for the first time, in response to the many inquiries we have received from families and groups of friends interested in custom itineraries and travelling for celebratory events," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "With the added bonus of Four Seasons genuine care and service in the sky and on the ground, all one needs to do is sit back and enjoy the journey with your favourite people."

This unique, time-limited opportunity is available for your desired trip length between August 4 to 26 and December 20 to 27, 2024 only. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or +1 866 557 4794.

Itinerary Inspiration

Once booked, Four Seasons team members will work with each party to create a customized itinerary, tapping into the vast network of on-the-ground experts at Four Seasons hotels and resorts. Here, Four Seasons Private Jet Director of Guest Experience Chenin Mathews offers a few inspiring ideas to get a head start on turning a dream into the trip of a lifetime:

Four Seasons Set-Jetting: Take binge-watching to the next level by travelling in style to the filming locations for hit movies and TV shows such as The Crown, Killing Eve, Emily in Paris , Charlie's Angels or Skyfall – all filmed at Four Seasons hotels and resorts. Most recently, Four Seasons properties in Maui and Taormina served as the backdrop in the first two seasons of The White Lotus .





Take binge-watching to the next level by travelling in style to the filming locations for hit movies and TV shows such as or – all filmed at Four Seasons hotels and resorts. Most recently, Four Seasons properties in and Taormina served as the backdrop in the first two seasons of . Sports Superfan Status Unlocked: Fans can don their team colours for a packed calendar of global sporting events to choose from this August, from the Summer Games in Paris to the best in car racing in the Netherlands , plus ongoing football action across Europe , and the opportunity to cap off a memorable trip at America's most important tennis tournament in New York City .





Fans can don their team colours for a packed calendar of global sporting events to choose from this August, from the Summer Games in to the best in car racing in , plus ongoing football action across , and the opportunity to cap off a memorable trip at America's most important tennis tournament in . Holiday Magic: Imagine gathering a group of extended family and friends for the most memorable festive vacation ever. Shop the famed Christmas markets of Prague and Vienna , take in the city lights in London and Paris , spend a few days skiing in the French Alps, and then toast the new year on a beach in Dubai , or fly north to visit Santa's reindeer in Lapland as they prepare to spread holiday cheer.





Imagine gathering a group of extended family and friends for the most memorable festive vacation ever. Shop the famed Christmas markets of and , take in the city lights in and , spend a few days skiing in the French Alps, and then toast the new year on a beach in , or fly north to visit Santa's reindeer in Lapland as they prepare to spread holiday cheer. On Demand Itineraries: There's no need to wait a year or two for the next scheduled Four Seasons Private Jet Itineraries. Choose from the line-up, such as Ancient Explorer, Uncharted Discovery, or International Intrigue and customize one to suit your needs, including guided tours and special access in the world's most intriguing destinations

What's Included in Four Seasons Private Jet Charter Booking

Complete booking of the Four Seasons Private Jet for up to 48 guests staffed by 10 crew members is priced at approximately USD 115,000 per day, inclusive of all Four Seasons Private Jet flights and onboard services, including all meals, as well as airport services where applicable. Ground transfers, overnight accommodations, on-location meals, tours, and tickets can be arranged at an additional cost through the Four Seasons Guest Experience Team, or at the party's own discretion.

What to Expect On-Board the Four Seasons Private Jet

The Four Seasons Private Jet is a custom-designed Airbus A321neoLR that hosts the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience – an ongoing series of regional and round-the-world itineraries featuring flexible options for on-the-ground activities and tours, with accommodations at Four Seasons hotels and resorts, as well as carefully chosen boutique accommodations in remote destinations where there is no Four Seasons.

Features 48 custom-designed, spacious leather flatbed seats; each guest is provided with a personal iPad loaded with the latest entertainment as well as Bose headphones





Includes the Lounge in the Sky social gathering space, extra-large lavatories with full-length mirrors, and global Wi-Fi availability





An in-flight executive chef brings the culinary world of Four Seasons to the jet, inspired by destinations on the journey and customized to guest preferences





Serviced by ten in-flight crew members including three pilots, one engineer, and six cabin crew, with options to add an onboard physician, tour manager, or more cabin crew at additional cost





Incorporates the most up-to-date, hospital-grade air filtration system that renews the cabin air every two to three minutes and removes 99.9 percent of particles, viruses and bacteria

Charter Itinerary Considerations

The Four Seasons Private Jet has an extended range of eight to nine hours (approximately 7,400 kilometres or 4,600 miles) for non-stop flights. Longer flights require technical stops for refuelling and servicing.

The aircraft is UK registered and cannot by law fly US domestic sectors. As such, each itinerary is only allowed one point of entry or departure in the US. Note that some other countries have similar restrictions; the Four Seasons Private Jet team will work directly with clients to plan itineraries accordingly.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 129 hotels and resorts and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious and modern luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways.

