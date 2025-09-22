DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY FEATURED ON BV TODAY'S "ENERGY HOUR" AS COMPANY EXPANDS INTO NATURAL GAS FOR AI DATA CENTRE IN ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

TSX.V: DME

U.S. OTC: DMEHF

Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) from the President of the Company. DME was recently featured on the Energy Hour segment of BV Today Radio, where Company leadership highlighted DME's progress in helium and critical element exploration and its expansion into natural gas supply for advanced AI Data Centers in New Mexico.

Hosted by Ellis Martin of the Ellis Martin Report alongside CEO Robert Rohlfing and Pavlos Panagopoulos to introduce the company to Brandon Vogt's listening audience on Talk Radio KKOB 96.3FM / 770 AM in Albuquerque.

Energy Hour program highlights:

Advancement of DME's vertically integrated helium production model

Updates on current and planned activities in New Mexico and the UK

and the UK The Company's role in reducing U.S. dependence on foreign helium supply

Collaboration with the U.S. Government on helium-3 initiatives, with implications for national security and emerging technologies requiring helium

CEO Robert Rohlfing emphasized DME's role in building a secure domestic supply chain for its critical resources:

"What we're doing here is creating a stable, domestic source of helium that supports everything from medical imaging to semiconductor manufacturing," said Rohlfing. "We're not just explorers—our model is built around production, processing and sales. That vertical integration is what makes DME stand apart."

Adding a broader industry context, Ellis Martin of the Ellis Martin Report underscored the strategic importance of DME's work:

"Helium may not grab headlines like gold or oil, but it is one of the most critical resources for technology and defence. DME is right at the heart of that story."

Natural Gas Supply for Roswell AI Data Center in Roswell, New Mexico

In addition to DME's helium projects in Arizona and New Mexico, the Company is expanding into natural gas supply for the planned Roswell Information Park AI Data Center Campus, located north of Roswell, NM.

The Park has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of its natural gas produced from DME's West Pecos Gas Field

The agreement includes management of additional third-party gas flows into the Park, generating supplementary fee income

The campus is expected to require 100-200 MW of power at start-up, scaling toward 4 GW, with site preparation scheduled for late Q1 2026

DME is evaluating state and federal infrastructure grants to support construction, with potential to sell excess power back to the New Mexico grid

"The Roswell Information Park will generate new revenue streams for DME while creating valuable job and infrastructure growth in New Mexico," comments Robert Rohlfing, CEO of DME. "This project strengthens our long-term position in the energy transition and technology supply chain."

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Exec Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact: Don Mosher, President & Director, (604) 617-5448, E-mail [email protected]