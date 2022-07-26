ROLPHTON, ON , July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Des Joachims Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for inspection work during the following period:

Monday, August 1 , to Wednesday, August 3 , from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, the bridge will be closed intermittently for up to 15 minutes, followed by a 5-minute opening to allow vehicles to cross the bridge. There will be 2 flag persons on site to control traffic. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]