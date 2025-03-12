HONG KONG, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- DeriW , the world's first zero-gas-fee decentralized perpetual exchange operated by CoinW, has officially launched its public testnet, marking a pivotal step toward a new era of DeFi derivatives trading. This testnet isn't a generic trial run – it's a full-featured preview of DeriW's high-performance, user-centric platform, designed to demonstrate concrete improvements in usability, speed, and security. Early users and developers can now experience lightning-fast trades, up to 100x leverage, and robust security measures in a realistic environment as DeriW prepares to challenge industry incumbents.

DeriW Testnet Launch Sets New Standards in Decentralized Derivatives Trading

A Closer Look at the Testnet: Usability, Performance & Security

DeriW's testnet is engineered to feel like a production-ready exchange. Usability is key: traders can quickly connect their self-custody wallets and begin trading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum with up to 100x leverage and a low 0.02% transaction fee. The platform offers multiple order types (market, limit, take-profit, stop-loss) and a diverse selection of tokens, from major assets to emerging projects. With its zero gas fee model, DeriW eliminates blockchain transaction costs, enabling rapid order placement and frictionless trading—comparable to centralized exchanges.

On the performance front, the DeriW testnet showcases the platform's cutting-edge infrastructure. Built on the Arbitrum Orbit Layer 3 network (DeriW Chain), it leverages optimistic rollup technology and a custom WASM/Geth-based architecture. In practical terms, this translates to extremely high throughput and low latency. With a capacity of up to 80,000 transactions per second, testnet traders can execute orders smoothly with minimal latency, ensuring the platform stays responsive even during intense trading activity.

Security measures are woven deeply into the testnet's design, reflecting DeriW's priority on protecting users. By building on Arbitrum's L3, DeriW inherits Ethereum's battle-tested security properties and decentralization while adding its own enhancements. All trades and collateral remain on-chain under users' self-custody, eliminating the custodial risks found in centralized exchanges. To further harden the platform, DeriW launched a comprehensive bug bounty program in tandem with the testnet. Security researchers and users are incentivized with bounties ranging from 100 to 100,000 $DER tokens for identifying vulnerabilities. Additionally, the testnet operates with a closed-fund liquidity mechanism and an automatic risk recalibration system that ensure stability even under extreme market conditions. These concrete measures give testnet participants confidence that the platform's performance comes without compromising safety.

How DeriW Stacks Up

In an increasingly competitive DeFi derivatives arena, DeriW's testnet is already demonstrating unique advantages over other leading platforms' test networks:

Gas Fees & Trading Costs: DeriW distinguishes itself with its zero gas fee model. Every trade on DeriW's testnet is executed without on-chain transaction fees, which is a stark contrast to many competitors. DeriW's approach of truly on-chain, gas-free trading gives it an edge in user experience – traders get the convenience of a CEX-like feel without sacrificing on-chain transparency.





DeriW distinguishes itself with its zero gas fee model. Every trade on DeriW's testnet is executed without on-chain transaction fees, which is a stark contrast to many competitors. DeriW's approach of trading gives it an edge in user experience – traders get the convenience of a CEX-like feel without sacrificing on-chain transparency. Performance Throughput: When it comes to raw speed, DeriW sets a high bar, delivering up to ~80,000 TPS—exceptional among decentralized exchanges. In comparison, some newer standalone-chain DEXs offer around 10,000 TPS—better than legacy Ethereum -based platforms but only an eighth of DeriW's capability. This firmly places DeriW among elite, next-generation exchanges that support high-frequency trading at scale. Notably, DeriW achieves this impressive throughput while remaining fully EVM-compatible and secured by Ethereum , powered by the Arbitrum Orbit framework—a key differentiator validated by real user conditions on its testnet.





When it comes to raw speed, DeriW sets a high bar, delivering up to ~80,000 TPS—exceptional among exchanges. In comparison, some newer standalone-chain DEXs offer around 10,000 TPS—better than legacy -based platforms but only an eighth of DeriW's capability. This firmly places DeriW among elite, next-generation exchanges that support high-frequency trading at scale. Notably, DeriW achieves this impressive throughput while remaining fully EVM-compatible and secured by , powered by the Arbitrum Orbit framework—a key differentiator validated by real user conditions on its testnet. Leverage and Trading Features: High leverage is a hallmark of derivative exchanges, and DeriW doesn't disappoint. It offers up to 100x leverage on major trading pairs, which is higher than most decentralized competitors. By providing 100x, DeriW is catering to a segment of traders who seek higher risk-reward profiles, similar to offerings on some centralized futures exchanges. Importantly, DeriW couples this with advanced order types (stop-loss, take-profit, etc.) on the testnet, ensuring traders have tools to manage the risk that comes with high leverage. This combination of flexibility and control is critical – and DeriW is showing that even in a testnet environment, users can practice sophisticated trading strategies that rival those on established platforms.





High leverage is a hallmark of derivative exchanges, and DeriW doesn't disappoint. It offers on major trading pairs, which is higher than most competitors. By providing 100x, DeriW is catering to a segment of traders who seek higher risk-reward profiles, similar to offerings on some centralized futures exchanges. Importantly, DeriW couples this with advanced order types (stop-loss, take-profit, etc.) on the testnet, ensuring traders have tools to manage the risk that comes with high leverage. This combination of flexibility and control is critical – and DeriW is showing that even in a testnet environment, users can practice sophisticated trading strategies that rival those on established platforms. Liquidity Model & Price Execution: Perhaps the most innovative aspect differentiating DeriW is its Pendulum AMM liquidity pool. Unlike traditional order books or static AMMs with oracles, DeriW's pool dynamically adjusts liquidity based on traders' positions. This "pendulum" approach optimizes asset utilization in real-time, supporting volumes beyond initial capital, reducing slippage, and providing deeper liquidity. While orderbook-based DEXs rely on market makers—vulnerable to slippage during volatility—DeriW's closed-fund model and automatic risk recalibration ensure solvency and stability, combining order-book depth with AMM efficiency.





Perhaps the most innovative aspect differentiating DeriW is its Pendulum AMM liquidity pool. Unlike traditional order books or static AMMs with oracles, DeriW's pool dynamically adjusts liquidity based on traders' positions. This "pendulum" approach optimizes asset utilization in real-time, supporting volumes beyond initial capital, reducing slippage, and providing deeper liquidity. While orderbook-based DEXs rely on market makers—vulnerable to slippage during volatility—DeriW's closed-fund model and automatic risk recalibration ensure solvency and stability, combining order-book depth with AMM efficiency. Security and Decentralization: All leading DeFi derivatives platforms prioritize security but use different approaches. Some rely on decentralized validators, others utilize their own consensus mechanisms with federated validators, and another inherits security from Arbitrum Layer 2. DeriW leverages Ethereum 's robust security via Arbitrum's rollup, enhanced by its unique UBPK (Unstolen Browser Private Key) mechanism that ensures private keys remain securely stored within user browsers.

Benchmarks and Performance Metrics in Context

Thanks to Arbitrum Orbit's efficient consensus and block production, DeriW's block time is expected to be on the order of a second or less, which is similar to other DEXs 0.2s block time advantage. Achieving near-instant finality is crucial for traders who might otherwise worry about timing and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) issues. Although detailed latency stats are still being gathered, the user experience goal is clear: make on-chain trading on DeriW feel as immediate as trading on a centralized platform.

Another important metric is uptime and reliability during the test. The DeriW team is closely monitoring system uptime and recovery from any crashes or network issues. A robust exchange must handle network spikes, degraded conditions, or attacks without downtime. By publishing these performance metrics and comparing them with industry standards, DeriW intends to demonstrate transparently where it stands. So far, the absence of gas fees and high throughput capacity on testnet have enabled continuous trading even when simulating thousands of concurrent users – something that might clog less scalable testnets. The platform is also tracking how its automatic risk controls (like the pendulum mechanism) perform quantitatively: e.g., maintaining targeted liquidity levels, keeping slippage near zero, and ensuring the funding rates and PnL (profit and loss) for liquidity providers stay within expected bounds. These technical benchmarks, once validated on testnet, will serve as proof points that DeriW can handle real-world volumes and stress when it goes live.

Expected Outcomes & Next Steps Before Mainnet Launch

The testnet phase is not just a demo for DeriW – it's a critical period for learning and refining. The main goals include collecting user feedback on the trading interface and features, uncovering any bugs or security vulnerabilities, and optimizing the platform's performance under realistic conditions.

DeriW is actively analyzing user interactions with its new liquidity model (including preferred leverage levels, popular trading pairs, and responses to zero fees) to refine fee structures and risk management. Incentive initiatives, such as the Supernova event, serve both as promotional tools and practical stress tests to ensure the platform performs reliably under high trading volume.

Feedback collected through community channels will directly guide improvements, prioritizing user-identified issues in ongoing development sprints. By Q2 2025, DeriW plans to transition from testnet to mainnet alongside the $DER Token Generation Event (TGE), officially launching its economic and governance models. Prior to mainnet launch, the team will thoroughly fine-tune smart contracts, bolster infrastructure, and enhance the user interface based on insights gained from testnet users.

The roadmap beyond mainnet is ambitious: by Q3 2025, DeriW plans to introduce a professional-grade API for algorithmic traders and support custom trading pairs. By Q4 2025, the goal is to cultivate a global trading community and further improve the user experience through community-driven enhancements—all built upon the foundation established during the testnet.

Engaging the Community and Conclusion

DeriW actively keeps the community engaged and informed with regular testnet updates, transparent performance metrics, and ongoing social media interaction. Early testnet adopters gain not only rewards but also valuable firsthand experience, positioning them advantageously for the mainnet launch. Backed by the seasoned CoinW exchange group, the meticulous approach to this testnet demonstrates readiness for prime time.

DeriW's testnet isn't just another generic launch—it's a bold demonstration of innovation, combining proven DeFi strengths with fresh enhancements. By benchmarking against industry leaders, DeriW signals its ambition to lead in decentralized trading. The coming months will be critical, but current progress suggests DeriW is well-positioned to convert testnet success into a transformative mainnet launch. Stay tuned as DeriW moves from testnet to mainnet, carrying forward the insights and confidence gained during this trial by fire.

About DeriW

DeriW is the first zero-gas-fee decentralized perpetual contract exchange, blending Ethereum's security with Layer 3 scalability to deliver CEX-like efficiency in a decentralized framework. Operated by CoinW's seasoned fintech team, it redefines trading with 80,000 TPS throughput, ensuring speed, transparency, and trustless execution.

Website: www.deriw.com

Twitter: @deriwfi

Telegram: https://t.me/deriwfinance

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/deriwfinance

SOURCE CoinW

Diem, [email protected]; Nina, [email protected]