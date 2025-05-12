DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the global blockchain community gathered in Dubai for Token2049, DeriW, the flagship perpetual DEX developed by CoinW, made a commanding impression across the city's most prestigious Web3 gatherings. From high-traffic booths to elite networking events, DeriW showcased its cutting-edge platform designed to deliver zero gas fees, lightning-fast execution at 80,000 TPS, and institutional-grade security—redefining the decentralized trading experience.

DeriW Dominates Token2049 Dubai with Gasless, 80K TPS Perpetual DEX

Throughout the week, DeriW reinforced its role as a catalyst in the evolution of DeFi, offering CEX-level speed, a frictionless UX, and an extensive range of tradable assets. For both retail traders and institutional players, DeriW is positioning itself as the go-to platform for seamless and efficient perpetual trading.

Token2049 Main Event — A Hub of Influence and Opportunity

Co-exhibiting with CoinW at booths 67–70 in Madinat Jumeirah—Token2049's most frequented venue—DeriW attracted waves of traffic from crypto enthusiasts, developers, and high-volume traders. The DeriW team engaged in meaningful discussions with both new users and long-time followers of the platform.

Prominent Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) including William Grazioli, Carol Saab, and Murtuza J were among the industry veterans who visited the booth, offering valuable insights and reaffirming DeriW's growing influence in the perpetual trading space. Their feedback, coupled with that of the broader community, is actively shaping DeriW's product evolution and strategic direction.

The event also served as a live demonstration space where traders could experience DeriW's powerful trading environment first-hand. With its intuitive interface and deep liquidity pools, DeriW left a lasting impression as a high-performance alternative to legacy DEX platforms.

Tomorrow's Token by CoinW — Igniting Future Collaborations

Held on April 28th, CoinW's Tomorrow's Token event brought together emerging innovators, top-tier KOLs, and Web3 founders in one of Dubai's premier networking spaces. DeriW used this opportunity to initiate impactful conversations on DeFi accessibility, trading incentives, and the future of zero-gas perpetuals as well as engage with key KOLs in the local region. Key Speakers included Dr Marwan AlZarouni from Dubai Blockchain Center, Zaher El Orm from the DMCC Crypto Center who have influenced the growth of Crypto Adoption locally, as well as speakers from renowned projects like Hacken, AWS, Certik and others who shared industry insights.

These meetings laid the groundwork for upcoming integrations, co-marketing campaigns, and ecosystem partnerships, each aligned with DeriW's mission to deliver world-class DeFi trading infrastructure.

Royal Night with Legends — A Night of Celebration and Connection

Capping off a milestone week, DeriW participated in Royal Night with Legends on May 1st at the exclusive Nobu by the Beach in the Royal Atlantis Hotel—a venue recognized among the UAE's most sought-after destinations. Hosted by CoinW, the evening was an overwhelming success, bringing together an elite mix of builders, innovators, and community thought leaders in a relaxed yet vibrant setting.

It was a celebration not only of progress, but also of partnership and shared vision. The DeriW team deepened relationships with partners and collaborators, setting the stage for future joint campaigns and growth opportunities in key markets.

What's Next: Global Scaling in Sight

Token2049 Dubai was more than just a showcase—it was a strategic milestone in DeriW's global expansion journey. As the team prepares for the next phase of its Mainnet rollout, insights from traders, influencers, and ecosystem partners will directly shape platform enhancements, including deeper liquidity offerings, refined UI/UX upgrades, and more advanced trading tools.

DeriW continues to demonstrate strong momentum during its testnet phase. To date, the platform, backed by CoinW's infrastructure and expertise, has attracted over 110,000 traders, recorded more than $1.6 trillion in total trading volume, and secured over $15 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL)—a testament to the growing demand for scalable, gasless, and high-performance decentralized trading platforms.

We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who visited our booth, participated in our events, and contributed to our continued growth. For those who missed us in Dubai—stay tuned. DeriW is just getting started, and a new era of decentralized trading is on the horizon.

About DeriW

DeriW is the first zero-gas-fee decentralized perpetual contract exchange, blending Ethereum's security with Layer 3 scalability to deliver CEX-like efficiency in a decentralized framework. Operated by CoinW's seasoned fintech team, it redefines trading with 80,000 TPS throughput, ensuring speed and trustless execution.

To learn more about DeriW, you can visit the website, and follow DeriW's X Account, and Telegram Group.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk due to market volatility and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices can fluctuate significantly in a short period, and you should only invest funds that you can afford to lose. DeriW does not offer financial advice and is not liable for any losses resulting from trading activity. Past performance is not a guarantee of future outcomes. We strongly encourage you to conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Status Disclaimer

DeriW remains in a pre-operational testnet phase, during which its trading services are not yet open to the public.

