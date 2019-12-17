Depositphotos Launch Visual Trends for 2020 in Collaboration With International Creative Agencies

The study reveals a surprising twist regarding the influence of technology on art and design in the coming year. The key trends to look out for in 2020 include a call for stock photographers to shoot new and emerging technology in context, the influence of AI, visuals focusing on details instead of the big picture, sky-high demand for vertical content, the rise of abstract liquid designs and animations, new interpretations of Bauhaus, and the quick return of Brutalism.

"We want to provide people working in the creative sector with a powerful tool of reference and to motivate those who want to try something new. The implications of the Visual Trends 2020 project stretch beyond the industry we work in. It is a source of inspiration not only for creatives but for anyone working in a field that values the power of visuals and uses them on a daily basis as a tool of communication." - Vadim Nekhai, CEO of Depositphotos.

The Depositphotos report was prepared in collaboration with twelve leading international agencies, including B-Reel, MediaMonks, PIXIT, BBDO Warsaw, Perq Studio, MADCATS, Aimbulance, and Super an der Spree.

About Depositphotos

Depositphotos is one of the world's leading content marketplaces with a library of 140 million stock photos, videos, and vectors. Depositphotos fosters a community of 90,000 creatives that submit their works to help clients from 192 countries around the world visualize their ideas. The company's headquarters are located in New York, with offices in London, Milan, Berlin, Kyiv, Moscow, and Warsaw.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056326/Visual_Trends_Depositphotos.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056325/DepositPhotos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Depositphotos Inc.

For further information: Anastasiia Titova, PR Manager, Depositphotos, anastasiia.titova@depositphotos.com, +38 063-82-39-075, https://depositphotos.com/

Related Links

https://depositphotos.com/

