GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has a framework in place to prevent, detect and respond to situations of conflict of interest or potential wrongdoing, in order to safeguard the integrity, fairness, openness and transparency of the federal procurement system.

Where PSPC is the contracting authority, the department has taken action to issue stop work orders to Coradix Technology Consulting Ltd. (Coradix). This suspends Coradix from continuing work on contracts awarded by PSPC on behalf of client departments. In addition, Coradix has been suspended from participating in new procurement opportunities, while also disqualifying the company from eligibility considerations for current and future PSPC methods of supply instruments.

The suspensions are in place until further notice.

For further information: Information, Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]