dentalcorp announces the appointment of Jeff Forbes as Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, announced today the appointment of Jeff Forbes as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), commencing early January 2022.

As a member of dentalcorp's senior leadership team, Mr. Forbes will have end-to-end accountability for the strategy and delivery of the organization's IT operations, and digital technology. He'll work closely across the dentalcorp network to lead the future-state technology roadmap driving patient growth and practice efficiency.

Mr. Forbes joins from Indigo Books & Music where he led large cross-functional technology teams responsible for digital platforms including the end-to-end enterprise technology portfolio and other business facing applications. Prior to that, he spent a decade at IBM holding a variety of senior roles.

"Jeff is a strong relationship builder and a proven IT leader with substantial multi-site retail and cross-platform expertise. In this role he will be well-positioned to drive and deliver unique technology solutions to support our entire healthcare network," explains Nate Tchaplia, Chief Financial Officer, dentalcorp. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the senior leadership team and are confident this most recent appointment further supports dentalcorp's growth and operational effectiveness in its pursuit of becoming Canada's most trusted healthcare network."

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.

