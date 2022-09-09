dentalcorp Announces Presentations at Investor Conferences in September

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it intends to present at three investor conferences in September.

On September 13th, at 12:55 PM ET, senior management will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

On September 13th, at 2:00 PM ET, senior management will present at the Scotiabank 26th Annual Back to School Conference in Toronto.

On September 21st, at 11:10 AM ET, senior management will present at the 21st Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal.

Interested parties can access the Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank webcasts by going to 'Events and Presentations' on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website here:

https://www.investors.dentalcorp.ca/site/investor-events-presentations

There is no webcast available for the CIBC conference.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: 416.558.8338 x 116, [email protected]