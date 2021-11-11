dentalcorp Announces Presentations at Investor Conferences in November

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, announced today that it intends to present at two investor conferences in November.

On November 17th , at 6:20 AM ET , senior management will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

On November 30th , at 9:30 AM ET , senior management will present at the Second Annual Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference.

Interested parties can access the presentations by going to 'Events and Presentations' on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://www.investors.dentalcorp.ca/site/investor-events-presentations

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. Learn more at http://www.dentalcorp.ca.

