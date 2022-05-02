dentalcorp Announces Presentations at Investor Conferences in May

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it intends to present at three investor conferences in May.

On May 3rd , at 9:30 AM ET , senior management will present at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

Interested parties can access the BofA and RBC presentation webcasts by going to 'Events and Presentations' on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website here:

https://www.investors.dentalcorp.ca/site/investor-events-presentations

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: 416.558.8338 x 116, [email protected]