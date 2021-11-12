dentalcorp Announces Inclusion in the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, announced today that effective following the close of trading on November 30, 2021, its subordinate voting shares will be added to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index.

The MSCI Canada Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Canada market. With 198 constituents, the index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Canada, according to MSCI.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.

