Densify Announces Kubex AI To Simplify and Democratize Resource Optimization

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Densify, the pioneer in precision resource optimization, announces Kubex AI, a revolutionary combination of verticalized AI for resource optimization and a conversational UI. With Kubex AI, anyone can access expert level analytics and direct the optimization of complex, highly scaled Kubernetes and AI infrastructure through the use of embedded chat based interactions.

Removing the Expertise Barrier in Infrastructure Optimization

Resource optimization at scale requires deep, specialized knowledge of infrastructure behavior and architecture. Most organizations rely on a small number of experts who understand the complex interplay of Kubernetes, GPU, and cloud resources.

Developers and application owners, however, are often the ones who specify resources, and may not have the operational data or time to ensure infrastructure is consistently optimized. As a result, they typically over-provision to ensure safety and performance, which leads to persistent inefficiency and waste.

Kubex AI removes this bottleneck by embedding Kubex's analytics and optimization logic inside a conversational, AI-driven assistant. This guides every user, regardless of experience level, through resource analysis, recommendations, and safe automation.

Key Features and Benefits

Chat-Based Interaction: Users can ask natural-language questions about infrastructure, applications, or resource usage--eliminating the need for deep UI navigation or cumbersome technical inputs.

Review and enable automation of optimization recommendations directly through the conversational interface, while maintaining strict policy controls. Rich Graphical Responses: Questions can be answered textually or using Kubex's rich graphical language, which incorporates interactive charts, configurable tables and deep links, allowing questions to be answered in meaningful, shareable ways.

This embedded chat interface complements and is built on top of the already released Kubex MCP API.

Customer Perspective

"We've been testing the Densify MCP server in our Kubernetes environments, and it promises to transform how our team accesses optimization recommendations. Having Kubex's precision available to anyone simply by asking questions is a game changer and makes its power available to a much broader set of users," said Richard Sayad, Paramount Skydance Corporation.

Availability

Kubex AI will be available to all Densify customers by November 28, 2025.

About Densify

Densify develops technology that enables organizations to optimize resources intelligently across Kubernetes, AI infrastructure and cloud. By combining deep analytics, verticalized machine learning, and automation, Densify helps enterprises reduce waste, improve performance, and accelerate innovation with confidence.

