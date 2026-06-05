Denovia Advances "The Ark" From Launch to Commercial Scale-Up, Targeting the Trillion-Dollar Plastic and Textile Waste Opportunity

Six months after launching The Ark, Denovia is advancing financing activities, strategic partnerships, and commercial deployment plans to scale its breakthrough recycling platform into one of the world's largest untapped materials markets.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Denovia Inc., a leader in next-generation chemical recycling technology, today announced the next phase of commercialization for The Ark, its containerized demonstration unit located in Vancouver, Canada.

Denovia ARK (CNW Group/Denovia Inc) Denovia Plastic Recycling (CNW Group/Denovia Inc) Denovia in partnership with Tymac (Vancouver, BC) (CNW Group/Denovia Inc)

Since its launch, The Ark has showcased Denovia's proprietary depolymerization technology, which rapidly converts mixed and contaminated plastic and textile waste into high-purity, virgin-grade chemical building blocks under mild operating conditions. The system is designed to demonstrate how difficult waste streams -- including polyester textiles, mixed plastics, contaminated materials, and other feedstocks historically considered uneconomic to recycle -- can be converted back into valuable inputs for global manufacturing supply chains.

The Ark was developed to prove that advanced recycling does not need to rely on massive, centralized infrastructure to be commercially relevant. Designed for mobility, modularity, and rapid deployment, The Ark demonstrates Denovia's vision for a new class of circular economy infrastructure: compact systems capable of being placed near waste sources, industrial partners, ports, municipalities, and major feedstock hubs.

For Denovia, this next phase is about moving beyond proof of concept and into commercial scale-up.

The market opportunity is enormous. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the world produces roughly 92 million tonnes of textile waste every year, while humanity generates about 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has also reported that global plastic waste more than doubled from 156 million tonnes in 2000 to 353 million tonnes in 2019, with only a small fraction ultimately recycled after accounting for processing losses.

For Denovia, these numbers represent more than an environmental crisis -- they represent a trillion-dollar materials opportunity hidden in plain sight.

The company is targeting high-volume waste streams across both the textile and plastic sectors, including polyester, mixed plastic waste, contaminated feedstocks, and materials that have historically been excluded from traditional mechanical recycling. By focusing on waste streams that are abundant, problematic, and commercially underserved, Denovia is positioning itself at the intersection of two massive global markets: waste management and advanced materials.

"The Ark represents a major step in proving that our technology can work in real-world environments and move toward commercial deployment," said Nick Spina, Founder and CEO of Denovia. "We are now inviting strategic partners, investors, and industry leaders to tour the facility and witness firsthand how our breakthrough process can transform plastic and textile waste management globally."

Spina added: "The world has a waste problem not because waste has no value, but because the technology has not existed to unlock that value at scale. Denovia is building the infrastructure to change that."

The Ark builds on Denovia's prior successes, including the January 2025 launch of its PL-2 machine at Tymac's facilities in the Port of Vancouver and the October 2025 strategic partnership with Resident Holdings to explore deployment opportunities across the Philippines.

Recent independent validation has confirmed the technology's ability to achieve up to 98.3% purity of terephthalic acid in its crystalline phase from mixed, contaminated textile waste -- underscoring the platform's potential to recover high-value outputs from one of the world's fastest-growing waste streams.

Denovia's platform operates at a fraction of the time and energy required by traditional recycling methods while producing high-purity outputs suitable for reintroduction into manufacturing supply chains. This capability is especially relevant as global regulators, consumer brands, municipalities, and waste operators face increasing pressure to address plastic pollution, mounting textile waste, recycled-content requirements, and the demand for lower-carbon materials.

As industries search for scalable alternatives to landfill, incineration, and downcycling, Denovia believes technologies capable of producing high-purity materials from contaminated waste will become critical industrial infrastructure.

Denovia continues to advance discussions with strategic partners, waste management groups, feedstock suppliers, and potential customers across North America and international markets. The company's goal is to deploy its technology into major waste and materials ecosystems where high-volume feedstocks can be transformed into valuable chemical building blocks and circular manufacturing inputs.

With The Ark now entering its next phase, Denovia is advancing financing activities to support business expansion, equipment deployment, strategic partnerships, and commercialization of its platform across major waste and materials markets.

About Denovia

Denovia is pioneering the future of plastic and textile recycling through advanced depolymerization technology. By breaking down waste into its original chemical monomers quickly and efficiently under mild conditions, Denovia enables a scalable circular economy solution that turns today's environmental challenge into tomorrow's high-value resource.

Denovia is committed to delivering sustainable, commercially viable alternatives to virgin plastics and textile-derived materials.

For more information, visit Denovia's website: https://investors.denovialabs.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to activities, events, or developments that Denovia believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things: business expansion and scaling; potential applications and expected performance of Denovia Inc.'s ("Denovia" or the "Company") technology and The Ark; Denovia's mission to unlock waste streams as valuable feedstocks for a circular manufacturing economy; Denovia's ability to recover high-value outputs from waste streams; potential strategic partnerships; equipment deployment; commercialization plans; and future financing activities.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management, as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given, including assumptions regarding Denovia's ability to obtain financing on appropriate terms, successfully deploy capital and resources, achieve expected technology performance, attract strategic partners and customers, access suitable feedstock, and commercialize its technology in a profitable manner.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected. These factors include risks related to financing, commercialization, regulatory approvals, technology performance, market adoption, operating costs, feedstock availability, strategic partner engagement, development challenges, supply chain constraints, political and economic instability, and other risks common to early-stage technology and recycling companies.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof, and Denovia assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE Denovia Inc

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