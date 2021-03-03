Denison Completes Bought Deal Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares for Proceeds of $8 Million

Denison issued 5,926,000 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $1.35 per Flow-Through Share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $8 million (the "Offering"). Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Haywood Securities Inc. acted as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners for the Offering.

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison, commented, "Our 2020 exploration program at Wheeler River resulted in the discovery of new high-grade uranium mineralization along the K-West conductive trend, and returned the best mineralized drill hole completed to date at Zone C of the Phoenix deposit. Both results point to the value of continued exploration in proximity to Phoenix – with the potential for the discovery and delineation of an ISR amenable uranium deposit that could become a satellite operation for the Company's planned ISR processing plant at Wheeler River."

The Company has agreed to use the gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares for "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), related to the Company's Canadian uranium mining exploration projects in Saskatchewan. The Company has also agreed to renounce such Canadian exploration expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

The Flow-Through Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company's flagship project is the 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture ("MLJV"), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is currently processing ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest and Midwest A deposits, and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT," formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Denison is engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group (formerly Denison Environmental Services), which manages Denison's Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides post-closure mine care and maintenance services to a variety of industry and government clients.

Denison is also the manager of Uranium Participation Corporation, a publicly traded company listed on the TSX under the symbol 'U', which invests in uranium oxide in concentrates and uranium hexafluoride.

For further information: David Cates, President and Chief Executive Officer, (416) 979-1991 ext. 362; Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, (604) 689-7842

