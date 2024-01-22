Denison Announces $16 Million Contract Award to Wood for Completion of Detailed Design Engineering for Flagship Phoenix Isr Project

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the award to Wood Canada Limited ("Wood"), part of the leading global consulting and engineering firm Wood PLC, of a contract for the completion of detailed design engineering for the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining project planned for Denison's flagship Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix"). View PDF version

Phoenix and the nearby Gryphon uranium deposit ("Gryphon") are part of the Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"), which is the largest undeveloped uranium mining project in the infrastructure-rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Denison has an effective 95% ownership interest in Wheeler River and is the Project operator.

An NI 43-101 Feasibility Study was completed by Wood in 2023 to evaluate the use of the ISR mining method at Phoenix ("Phoenix Feasibility Study"). The results of the Phoenix Feasibility Study reflected several years of technical de-risking efforts successfully completed by Denison and demonstrated very robust base-case after-tax (adjusted) economics – including a Net Present Value ("NPV") of $1.56 billion (100% basis), an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 90.0%, and an NPV to initial capital cost ratio in excess of 3.7 to 1. The base-case in the Phoenix Feasibility Study assumed uranium selling prices in the range of USD$66.53 to USD$70.11 per pound U 3 O 8 . The current spot price for uranium is approximately USD$105 per pound U 3 O 8 , reflecting an increase of over 50% from the average of the base-case pricing assumptions used in the Phoenix Feasibility Study of USD$68.99 per pound U 3 O 8 .

Following completion of the Phoenix Feasibility Study, Denison's Board of Directors approved the continuation of efforts to advance Phoenix towards a final investment decision and, in late 2023, the Management Committee of the Wheeler River Joint Venture approved a budget for the applicable 2024 expenditures. Detailed engineering design constitutes a significant portion of the work remaining to advance Phoenix to the point where a decision can be made to proceed to construction and, ultimately, production.

Kevin Himbeault, Denison's Vice President of Operations, commented, "In recognition of Wood's performance leading the Phoenix Feasibility Study, competitive pricing, and alignment with our bid evaluation process, we are pleased to announce the award of a detailed design engineering contract to Wood. Maintaining continuity through completion of the Phoenix Feasibility Study, front-end engineering design, and detailed design allows us to build on our combined knowledge and working relationship to deliver an engineering package that will ultimately support the construction and operation of the first ISR uranium mining operation in the Athabasca Basin."

The scope of the facilities to be designed by Wood under this contract is extensive, including (i) site civil earthworks and distribution of utility piping throughout the main project site, (ii) electrical power distribution on site, (iii) surface piping and services for the mine wellfield, (iv) the process plant and related infrastructure, (v) operations complex, (vi) maintenance and related buildings, (vii) metallurgical and analytical laboratories, and (viii) site-wide communications systems.

Based on the currently anticipated scopes of work, the detailed design engineering contract with Wood is estimated to be up to approximately $16 million in value, with the scope of work planned to commence in Q1'2024 and to potentially continue into H1'2025.

About Wheeler River

Wheeler River is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure-rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region, in northern Saskatchewan. The project is host to the high-grade Phoenix and Gryphon uranium deposits, discovered by Denison in 2008 and 2014, respectively, and is a joint venture between Denison (90% and operator) and JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited ("JCU", 10%). In August 2023, Denison filed a technical report summarizing the results of (i) the feasibility study completed for ISR mining of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit and (ii) a cost update to the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study for conventional underground mining of the basement-hosted Gryphon uranium deposit. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted for regulatory and public review in October 2022. More information is available in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Wheeler River Project Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 8, 2023 with an effective date of June 23, 2023, a copy of which is available on Denison's website and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. In addition to Denison's effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, Denison's interests in Saskatchewan include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which comprises several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill that is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 67.41% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT") and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Through its 50% ownership of JCU, Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada, including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering ~285,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Chad Sorba, P.Geo, Denison's Vice President Technical Services & Project Evaluation, and Mr. Andrew Yackulic, P. Geo., Denison's Vice President Exploration, each of whom is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Disclosure Standards ("NI 43-101").

