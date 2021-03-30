Denham Commodity Partners Fund VI LP Announces Agreement to Acquire Common Shares in Camino Minerals Corporation

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Denham Commodity Partners Fund VI LP ("Denham") reports that today it agreed to acquire, through its controlled affiliate Stellar Investment Holdings LLC ("Stellar"), indirect ownership and control of 25,465,825 common shares (each, a "Camino Share") in the capital of Camino Minerals Corporation ("Camino") by way of private agreements entered into between Stellar and Camino. The acquisition is by way of: (i) the proposed issuance by Camino of 23,193,098 Camino Shares to Stellar in consideration for the sale by Stellar of all of the issued and outstanding shares of shares of Minera Maria Cecilia Ltd. to Camino; and (ii) the proposed subscription by Stellar for 2,272,727 Camino Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $499,999.94.

Denham currently does not own or control any Camino Shares. After giving effect to the issuance of the Camino Shares described above, Denham, through Stellar, is expected to own and control approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Camino Shares.

The Camino Shares will be acquired for investment purposes. Denham may, from time to time, acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the securities of Camino that it holds or may, after the acquisition of Camino securities, continue to hold the securities of Camino. Denham intends to exercise the right to nominate a member to the Camino board of directors, to be granted to it in connection with its acquisition of the Camino Shares, after the closing of the acquisition.

Camino's head office is located at Suite 300, 250 Southridge, Edmonton, Alberta, T6H 4M9.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Camino's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

About Denham and Stellar

Denham Commodity Partners Fund VI LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed for the purpose of making private equity investments. Stellar Investment Holdings LLC is Delaware limited liability company formed for the purpose of holding investments.

