DENARIUS METALS ANNOUNCES 33-METRE CONTINUOUS INTERVAL GRADING 5.68 G/T GOLD ON THE SANTA CATALINA STRUCTURE AT THE LAS BRISAS TARGET FROM ITS 2026 DRILLING CAMPAIGN AT ITS ZANCUDO PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Denarius Metals, commented, "The thick, high-grade interval in ZM-210, the hanging-wall mineralization and the emerging Manto Antiguo Lower structure, all identified in the latest round of drilling, continue to demonstrate the high-grade continuity and upside of the Santa Catalina and Manto Antiguo systems and the potential for resource growth at our Zancudo Project".

The results announced today have been received from the final assays for additional 8 drill holes from the Las Brisas Target totaling approximately 1,610 meters, bringing the total drilling completed to date at the Zancudo Project to 2,270 meters in 12 drill holes. This press release presents complete results from drill holes ZM-200 through ZM-206, and preliminary Au results for drill hole ZM-210, which were drilled as in-fill holes from platforms IF-08, IF-12 and IF-05 to primarily test the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina structures. Approximately 40% of the total surface in-fill drilling program at the Las Brisas Target for this year has been completed by mid-August, the cut-off date for results reported in this press release. The 2026 drilling program aims to tighten drill spacing within the Las Brisas Target to 50 meters between drill centers, allowing for the potential reclassification of resources to higher confidence classification categories in the next mineral resource update.

Other Key Intercepts Reported in the Latest Drilling Results

7.40 g/t Au and 437.8 g/t Ag over 1.02 m from 156.58 m to 157.60 m, hole ZM-200 (Santa Catalina Faulted Block), including 20.70 g/t Au and 1,388.8 g/t Ag over 0.32 m from 156.58 m to 156.90 m.





7.85 g/t Au and 167 g/t Ag over 2.3 m from 143.25 m to 145.55 m, hole ZM-201 (Manto Antiguo), including 10.72 g/t Au and 247.0 g/t Ag over 0.85 m from 143.25 m to 144.10 m, and 7.20 g/t Au and 137.9 g/t Ag over 1.10 m from 144.45 m to 145.55 m.





15.23 g/t Au and 38.4 g/t Ag over 1.35 m from 132.80 m to 134.15 m, hole ZM-206 (Manto Antiguo Splay), including 33.70 g/t Au and 61.8 g/t Ag over 0.54 m from 133.61 m to 134.15 m.





41.82 g/t Au and 36.1 g/t Ag over 1.00 m from 33.17 m to 34.17 m, hole ZM-205 (near surface unknown structure), including 108.90 g/t Au and 89 g/t Ag over 0.38 m from 33.17 m to 33.55 m.





A local dextral reverse fault has been interpreted in the southern portion of the Las Brisas Target (drilled from platform IF12). This explains repetition of the mineralized structures and host rocks and has implications for domain modeling and future resource estimation. Significant intercepts of the subparallel Manto Antiguo Lower structure support its potential to contribute additional Indicated Resources.

Las Brisas Target – Details of the Latest Drilling Results

The Las Brisas Target represents an unexploited block within the Manto Antiguo structure preserved by past mining. The in-fill drilling program for the Las Brisas Target has been designed at 50x50 meters drill centers from eight platforms (IF-5 to IF-12) aimed at better delineating and confirming the consistency of mineralization on the orebodies outlined by previous drilling on the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina structures, of which the Manto Antiguo orebody is controlled by the intersection of the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina structures and which usually shows wider and higher-grade intercepts.

Drill hole ZM-210, based on the initial Au results, has outlined the potential for a wide mineralized zone in the hanging wall of the Santa Catalina structure, hosted in a sedimentary interval bounded by schists on both sides. An adjacent drill hole (ZM-213) is in process to follow up on this potential mineralized zone.

Drilling carried out from platform IF-12 has allowed the identification of a dextral reverse fault based on the repetition of the lithological sequence that usually hosts the Santa Catalina mineralized structure, which comprises an andesitic dike and the tectonic contact between the sedimentary sequence and the chloritic schist. The interpreted reverse fault plane strikes NE-SW, with a shallow dip to the W, which results in offsetting the Santa Catalina, Manto Antiguo and Manto Antiguo Lower structures by approximately 40 meters. The mineralization characteristics, such as the presence of pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena, and sphalerite, as well as the same type of alteration, are preserved on both sides of the fault zone in all the known mineralized structures, providing a basis for supporting their continuity across both blocks. The continuity of the structures to the west of this area will be corroborated by the designed brownfield drilling to be carried out later this year.

Drilling carried out from platform IF-12 was successful in confirming and extending to the SE the high-grade nature of the orebody outlined by previous drilling on the Manto Antiguo structure. Multiple high gold grades were intersected with maximum intersection grades of 10.72 g/t Au and 247.0 g/t Ag over 0.85 meters (ZM-201) and 16.65 g/t Au and 48.0 g/t Ag over 0.30 meters on Manto Antiguo (ZM-206). High-grade mineralization associated with Manto Antiguo remains open down-plunge and will be targeted by additional drill holes planned on the same platform.

Drilling carried out from platform IF-12 also intersected multiple mineralized structures such as Santa Catalina and Manto Antiguo Lower, confirming the presence of high-grade mineralization on Santa Catalina and extending the mineralization on Manto Antiguo Lower to the interpreted reverse fault. Multiple high gold grades were intersected with maximum intersection grades of 20.70 g/t Au and 1,388.8 g/t Ag over 0.32 meters on Santa Catalina Faulted Block (ZM-200) and 7.90 g/t Au and 66.9 g/t Ag over 0.30 meters on Santa Catalina (ZM-201). Both mineralized intersections fall into an area of the block model that currently shows very low grade, opening up a new scenario for further evaluation.

The following table lists the key intervals and sub-intervals from the ongoing Las Brisas in-fill program, since the previous press release issued on July 6, 2026, with grades >4 g/t AuEq cut-off associated with main intervals that, in some cases, might not meet the >4 g/t AuEq cut-off:

Year Target Hole ID Structure

From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq

(g/t) 2026 Las Brisas ZM-200 Santa Catalina

128.30 130.30 2.00 1.77 46.6 2.35 Including 128.30 128.75 0.45 4.43 82.4 5.46 Santa Catalina Faulted Block

156.58 157.60 1.02 7.40 437.8 12.86 Including 156.58 156.90 0.32 20.70 1,388.8 38.04 ZM-201 Santa Catalina

96.15 97.20 1.05 3.04 23.6 3.33 Including 96.15 96.50 0.35 7.90 66.9 8.73 Unknown

106.20 106.80 0.60 2.78 7.6 2.87 Including 106.50 106.80 0.30 4.12 12.1 4.27 Manto Antiguo

143.25 145.55 2.30 7.85 167.0 9.90 Including 143.25 144.10 0.85 10.72 247.0 13.80 Including 144.45 145.55 1.10 7.20 137.9 8.90 ZM-202 Manto Antiguo Lower Faulted Block

219.90 221.40 1.50 3.69 11.6 3.83 Including 219.90 220.20 0.30 8.04 25.3 8.36 Including 220.90 221.40 0.50 5.39 13.9 5.56 ZM-204 Santa Catalina

95.53 96.53 1.00 2.10 64.0 2.90 Including 95.53 95.83 0.30 3.78 198.0 6.26 Manto Antiguo

154.41 155.56 1.15 3.60 55.0 4.21 Including 155.16 155.56 0.40 4.26 23.0 4.54 ZM-205 Unknown

33.17 34.17 1.00 41.82 36.1 42.27 Including 33.17 33.55 0.38 108.90 89.0 110.01 Manto Antiguo

154.39 155.40 1.01 3.75 4.0 3.80 Including 154.69 154.99 0.30 12.23 9.3 12.34 Manto Antiguo Lower

194.88 195.88 1.00 1.91 4.1 1.96 Including 194.88 195.18 0.30 6.34 12.1 6.49 ZM-206 Manto Antiguo Splay

132.80 134.15 1.35 15.23 38.4 15.67 Including 133.61 134.15 0.54 33.70 61.8 34.47 Manto Antiguo

137.40 140.10 2.70 4.42 21.7 4.69 Including 137.40 137.70 0.30 7.16 40.2 7.66 Including 139.80 140.10 0.30 16.65 48.0 17.25 Unknown

158.50 159.50 1.00 2.87 23.1 3.15 Including 158.50 159.05 0.55 5.17 41.2 5.68 ZM-210 Santa Catalina Zone

203.00 235.95 32.95 5.68 * (5) * (5) Santa Catalina Splay Including 229.0 232.10 3.10 20.18 * (5) * (5) Santa Catalina Including 233.45 235.95 2.50 26.35 * (5) * (5)

Notes to Las Brisas table: (1) The intervals are core lengths. The true widths are estimated to be 80% to 90% of the lengths. (2) Equivalent gold grades (AuEq g/t) were calculated using prices of US$3,200/oz gold and US$40.00/oz silver. Gold equivalent formula: AuEq = Au + (Ag / (Au Price/Ag Price)). (3) "Unknown": new structure that doesn't correlate with any of the known structures/veins. (4) There are no results above cut-off grade for drillhole ZM-203 and it is not listed in the table. (5) Ag results for drill hole ZM-210 are still pending.

Please refer also to the attached illustrative images 1 to 5 showing the location of the drill holes reported herein from the 2026 drilling campaign along with a sketch of the main structures for the Las Brisas Target, a cross-section showing drill holes ZM-210 and ZM-213, and two long sections showing intercept locations for the Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina structures.

Manto Antiguo and Santa Catalina Structures

The Manto Antiguo structure, which was the main structure historically mined, is interpreted as a WNW-ESE trending brecciated manto-type structure that merges into the footwall of the Santa Catalina structure. The northerly-trending Santa Catalina structure, which dips steeply to the east near surface and gently at depth, is interpreted as a mineralized master fault structure and feeder of mineralization for the entire vein system. In the footwall of the Santa Catalina structure, below Manto Antiguo, lies another manto-type structure called Manto Antiguo Lower, which exhibits the same characteristics as Manto Antiguo, being usually narrow and having a typical breccia texture with incipient quartz-sulphide banding and milled wall rock clasts. The mineralization consists of pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite and galena. Fragments of argillic-altered schist are observed, which host pyrite veinlets.

2026 Drilling Program

The 2026 drill program comprises a planned total of 15,100 meters on several target areas within the Zancudo Project, including Las Brisas, El Castano, Independencia Mine and brownfield. The 2026 drill program has been designed to deliver important data for further resource modelling, mine planning and optimization of production stope design to guide our mine development programs as Denarius Metals ramps up mining activities at Zancudo in 2026 and 2027 to feed the Project's new 1,000 tonnes per day flotation processing plant that is currently under construction and expected to be operating later this year.

Qualified Person

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of Resource Development Associates ("RDA"), has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information summarized in this news release, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein. Mr. Wilson is an independent consulting geologist specializing in Mineral Reserve and Resource calculation reporting, mining project analysis and due diligence evaluations. Mr. Wilson conducted a personal inspection of the Zancudo Project on June 2-3, 2026. Mr. Wilson has over 36 years of experience in the mining industry and is a Registered Member (4025107RM) of Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc. Mr. Wilson and RDA are independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All the core samples were prepared and assayed for Au by Actlabs Laboratories Ltd (ISO 9001:2015) at their laboratory in Zona Franca Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, by 50 g fire assay with atomic absorption spectrophotometer ("AAS") finish. Subsequently, the pulps were shipped to their laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario, Canada (ISO/IEC 17025) for multi-element analysis by Agua Regia-ICP-OES. Samples above the upper detection limit of 5.0 g/t gold were re-assayed by 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish, while silver and base metals were analyzed in a multi element analysis by partial digestion and ICP-OES finish. Blank, standard and duplicate samples were routinely inserted and monitored for quality assurance and quality control.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of precious metals and polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. Denarius Metals is listed on Cboe Canada where it trades under the symbol "DMET". The Company also trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "DNRSF".

In Colombia, Denarius Metals is producing gold and silver in an "early production" phase at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project while it completes construction of a 1,000 tonnes per day processing plant that is expected to start producing high-grade gold-silver concentrates in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Zancudo Project is a high-grade gold-silver deposit, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, and is located in the Cauca Belt, about 30 km southwest of Medellin.

In Spain, Denarius Metals has interests in three projects focused on in-demand critical minerals. The Company owns a 21.8% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. and is the operator of its Aguablanca Project, which has been recognized by the EU as a Strategic Project. The Aguablanca Project comprises a turnkey 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura. Denarius Metals also owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, approximately 88 km southwest of the Aguablanca Project, and a 100% interest in the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

Denarius Metals entered into a strategic collaboration in early 2026 as JV partners with ProGrowth Ltd. Company, a Saudi-based diversified group of companies, focused on the processing, smelting and commercialization of material sourced from the Company's projects and to identify, acquire, develop and operate gold and nickel mining concessions within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including exploration programs, expected exploration results, mineral resource estimates, potential mineralized zones and the potential for resource growth. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Attachment 1 – Map showing the location of the drill holes for the Las Brisas 2026 drilling campaign

Notes: (1) This press release includes complete results from drill holes ZM-200 through ZM-206, and preliminary Au results for drill hole ZM-210, which were drilled as in-fill holes from platforms IF-08, IF-12 and IF-05. (2) The results from drill holes ZM-195 through ZM-199, which were drilled as in-fill holes from platform IF-07, were included in the Company's press release dated July 6, 2026.

Attachment 2 – 3-D Structural sketch of the Las Brisas Target

Attachment 3 – Cross-section showing drill holes ZM-210 and ZM-213.

Attachment 4 – Long-section showing the ore-shoots on the Manto Antiguo structure

Attachment 5 – Long-section showing the ore-shoots on the Santa Catalina structure

SOURCE Denarius Metals Corp.

For Further Information, Contact: Mike Davies, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 360-4653, [email protected]