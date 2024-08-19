Dempster's Launches New Platform To Inspire Canadians To Prioritize Their Own Wellbeing

Dempster's® is on a mission to inspire people to nourish their well-being, whatever this looks like for Canadians. Taking time for ourselves is essential for our well-being, and Dempster's® understands that feeling good is exactly what Canadians deserve. In 2023, Dempster's® conducted a survery which revealed some eye-opening insights about the state of Canadians, their views on self-care, nourishment, and overall well-being. Some of the key findings include:

86% of Canadians say they want to do a better job of taking care of their well-being.

42% of Canadian women feel guilty when they take time for themselves.

88% of Canadians are aware that they need to take care of their own well-being to help others, yet more than half (55%) often prioritize their family's needs at the expense of their own well-being.

"In today's fast paced world, people are feeling burned out. So many parents give everything to others, but often at our own expense. Just like we're told to put on our own oxygen mask first, we must prioritize our own well-being to be our best selves every day which ultimately benefits those we care for most." said Tania Goecke, Vice-President of Marketing at Bimbo Canada. "At Dempster's®, we want to inspire Canadians to change this so we can all find time to relax, indulge in a treat, stay healthy, be creative, or do whatever we need to do to give something back to ourselves. Because when we do, we'll all feel our best and be better parents, friends, and family members.

The back-to-school season marks a great time for parents to start fresh and create new routines that include nourishing themselves holistically. When we prioritize self-care, we are better equipped to navigate the pressures and commitments of parenting.

The "Feed What Nourishes You" campaign will kick off with a candid panel discussion on the importance of nourishing well-being. The panel will feature parents discussing thought-provoking questions about parenthood and their own wellness journeys. Building on the momentum of the panel, Dempster's® will activate the campaign through TV, out-of-home, social media, paid media, and PR throughout the rest of the year. In 2025, Dempster's® will expand their role in nourishing Canadians with more meaningful actions, partnerships, and communications.

Canadians, it's time to Feed What Nourishes You!

To learn more visit, dempsters.ca/about-us

ABOUT DEMPSTER'S®

For more than a century, Dempster's® has been nourishing Canadians with high-quality, fresh-baked products made from Canadian wheat. In today's fast-paced world, Dempster's® inspires Canadians to nourish their entire well-being, beyond our bread. With no artificial flavours or colours, Dempster's® products are there with you when you want to relax, have fun, indulge, or be creative—so you'll feel at your best to be a better parent, friend, and family member. With 12 bakeries from coast to coast to coast, Dempster's® is committed to nourishing Canadians with the very best.

ABOUT BIMBO CANADA

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 113 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 18+ brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Natural Bakery, POM, Vachon®, Little BitesTM and Takis®. Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, we are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly productive and deeply humane company. For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

SOURCE Dempster's

Media Contact: Carolyn Gagnon, [email protected]