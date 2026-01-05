DeMonet Highlights Cannabis as a Safer, Supported Alternative for Canadians Re-Thinking Alcohol in Dry January and Beyond

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As more Canadians commit to Dry January and set intentions to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption in 2026, DeMonet is encouraging a science-informed conversation about cannabis as a potential harm-reduction alternative when used responsibly and under professional guidance.

The cultural shift often referred to as being "California sober" continues to gain traction among adults seeking better sleep, improved mental clarity, and long-term wellness without alcohol. Emerging research suggests cannabis, including non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD, may help some individuals reduce alcohol intake.

A peer-reviewed study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry found that following overnight cannabis abstinence, acute cannabis use resulted in decreased alcohol consumption compared to placebo. Researchers noted that further controlled studies across a range of cannabinoids could help inform future clinical guidelines for alcohol treatment.

Source: https://psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ajp.20250115

Additional evidence published on PubMed highlights CBD's potential role in alcohol reduction. The study found that CBD reduced alcohol consumption in individuals with Alcohol Use Disorder without sedative effects, a significant limitation of many existing medications. Unlike traditional treatments that can impair daily functioning or suffer from low adherence, CBD's non-intoxicating profile presents a promising therapeutic pathway.

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40640509/

While these findings are encouraging, DeMonet emphasizes that reducing alcohol intake must be approached carefully, particularly for individuals with dependency or long-term heavy use. Abrupt alcohol withdrawal can pose serious health risks, including seizures and cardiovascular complications. Any effort to reduce or eliminate alcohol should involve medical oversight.

"CBD can be a helpful tool in addressing alcohol misuse, but it is not a standalone solution," says Dr. Ife Abiola. "Withdrawal risks and broader health impacts must be guided by a healthcare professional and used with intention."

DeMonet specializes in personalized cannabis guidance, helping individuals navigate cannabinoid selection, dosing considerations, and evidence-based use aligned with their health goals. For those participating in Dry January, exploring sobriety in 2026, or seeking to reduce alcohol consumption safely, DeMonet connects Canadians with qualified medical professionals.

About DeMonet

DeMonet transforms wellness through bespoke cannabis education guided by medical expertise. Through private consultations with a medical doctor, DeMonet provides accurate, personalized cannabis education grounded in research and clinical insight. DeMonet also delivers customized corporate education and training for medical professionals, cannabis companies, and organizations beyond the cannabis sector.

Media Contact:

Amber Craig

[email protected]

www.demonet.ca

SOURCE DeMonet Education Ltd.