DEMESNE RESOURCES LTD. CLOSES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Demesne Resources Ltd. (CSE: DEME) ("Demesne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of Class A common shares of the Company (the "Shares") under the Company's final prospectus dated February 6, 2023 (the "Final Prospectus"), pursuant to the agency agreement dated February 6, 2023 (the "Agency Agreement"), between the Company and PI Financial Corp. ("PI Financial"). A total of 5,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share were sold under the Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital purposes and to the carry out exploration of the Company's Star project located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

The Shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") effective May 3, 2023, and halted pending completion of the Offering. The Company anticipates that the Shares will resume trading on the CSE on Thursday May 4, 2023, under the symbol "DEME".

Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Company paid PI Financial a cash commission of 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and a corporate finance fee. Additionally, the Company issued to the Agent, and its selling group, 500,000 non-transferable compensation options to acquire up to 500,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share until May 3, 2026.

A copy of the Final Prospectus and Agency Agreement are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT DEMESNE RESOURCES LTD.

Demesne Resources Ltd. is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties, with a focus on mineral properties located in British Columbia. The Company's sole property is the Star project, consisting of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star project.

FORWARD–LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward–looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward–looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward–looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the trading of the Shares on the CSE and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward–looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the resumption of trading of the Shares and other factors set forth under "Forward–Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward–looking statement. Any forward–looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information: Demesne Resources Ltd., Brennan Direnfeld, CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director, Email: [email protected]; Phone: (647) 328-8227