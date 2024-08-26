DEMESNE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES CONSULTANT PAYMENTS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Demesne Resources Ltd. (CSE: DEME) ("Demesne" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press releases dated August 22, 2023 and October 20, 2023, it has issued as compensation an aggregate of 230,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to one consultant and one director. These payments have been made pursuant to certain consulting agreements that provide for payment in Common Shares for services rendered, payable on a quarterly basis.

ABOUT DEMESNE RESOURCES LTD.

Demesne Resources Ltd. is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties, with a focus on mineral properties located in British Columbia. The Company's sole property is the Star Project, consisting of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project.

For further information: Demesne Resources Ltd., Adam Virani, CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director, Email: [email protected]; Phone: +56 9-4770-8252