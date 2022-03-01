Deltek Receives Innovation Award for Delivering An Outstanding Virtual User Conference

HERNDON, Va., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, recently announced that it received an Innovation Award from RainFocus, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, at the RainFocus virtual INSIGHT conference for leaders in events, marketing and technology. Each year, the Innovation Awards are presented to teams who demonstrate forward-thinking and excellence in their use of the RainFocus platform. Past winners include some of the world's most renowned organizations, including Adobe, Cisco, IBM and Salesforce.

Deltek received the High Performer Award, which is given to one organization that exhibits efficiency improvements by doing more with less. Deltek put best practices into action, creating an outstanding experience for its internal and external attendees at its annual user conference in 2021.

"At Deltek, our customer conference is a key community gathering of Deltek Project Nation. Each year, we raise the bar on how we bring together our customers and partners to learn, connect and share. As we pivoted to deliver this conference virtually during the pandemic, we have been able to achieve these high standards – thanks to our incredible and collaborative marketing and events teams, and with the help of providers like RainFocus," said Perry Hardt, SVP and CMO at Deltek.

"We are pleased to honor Deltek with the High Performer Award," said JR Sherman, CEO at RainFocus. "Deltek truly engaged with the RainFocus platform. The company is an excellent example of a client partner who embraces the platform and diligently configures their deployment to align with their goals and create unforgettable experiences for their attendees."

Register to receive updates on Deltek's 2022 user conference here.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation seamlessly across physical, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com.

SOURCE Deltek

For further information: Deltek Contact, Lauran Cacciatori, VP, Strategic Communications, [email protected]