Deltek Once Again Named A Best Place To Work in Asia

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that its Philippines office in Makati has been named one of Asia's Best Employer Brands. Deltek has received this award seven times since 2012. The awards, organized by World HRD Congress, promote the Best Employer Brand from various geographical regions.

"Powering our employee success is of utmost importance to us – our people are the most critical component for Deltek to continue driving innovation, customer satisfaction and growth. Our team in Makati year after year shows unmatched enthusiasm, passion and dedication – they truly embody the Happy at Deltek program that shows their Team Deltek spirit," said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. "On behalf of our entire organization, we would like to thank World HRD for recognizing Deltek as a best place to work!"

The Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards recognize companies across Asia that excel at fostering a positive working environment and engaging employees through best-in-class human resources practices, policies and strategies and have used marketing communications in attracting, developing and retaining talent.

Deltek's office in Makati distinguished itself from other nominees through its world-class talent management, development and innovation programs to enable building a future-ready organization. "Best Employers" were selected following vigorous primary research conducted by the Employer Branding Institute (EBI).

Learn more about the award-winning team at Deltek.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek

For further information: Deltek Press, Lauran Cacciatori, VP, Corporate Communications, 703.885.9947, laurancacciatori@Deltek.com, http://www.deltek.com

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

