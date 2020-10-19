Deltek Named A Best Place to Work in the Philippines

Deltek's Philippines office in Makati has received the prestigious award eight times since 2012

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that its office in Makati has been named a Philippines Best Employer Brand. Deltek has received recognition from Best Employer Brands eight times since 2012. The awards, organized by World HRD Congress, promote the Best Employer Brands from various geographical regions.

"Our employees are the most critical component of our organization. We continue to drive innovation, collaboration and growth – even during these uncertain times, when we are working remotely. Our team in the Philippines shows unmatched resiliency, enthusiasm, passion and dedication – they truly embody what our culture at Deltek is all about," said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. "On behalf of the entire team at Deltek, I want to extend my thanks to the World HRD Congress for recognizing us as a best place to work."

The Best Employer Brand Awards recognize companies across the Philippines that excel at fostering a positive working environment and engaging employees through best-in-class human resources practices, policies and strategies and have used marketing communications in attracting, developing and retaining talent.

Deltek's office in Makati distinguished itself from other nominees through its world-class talent management, development and innovation programs to enable building a future-ready organization. "Best Employers" were selected following vigorous primary research conducted by the Employer Branding Institute (EBI).

Learn more about the award-winning team at Deltek.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

